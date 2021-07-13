Electric Two Wheeler Sales H1 2021 – Hero, Okinawa, Ampere, Ather, Revolt

More electric two-wheelers are set to be launched in the coming future leading to prospective expansion of the segment

While electric mobility hasn’t been able to penetrate the mass market in India, its growth in recent months, especially in the two-wheeler space, surely has been impressive. Most of the segments in the Indian auto industry struggled to grapple with the unprecedented crisis caused due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

However, the first six months of 2021 witnessed appreciable growth in the electric two-wheeler space despite facing a deadlier second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The following study conducted by a publication, reveals the data specifying the number of high-speed electric two-wheelers sold last year and the first half of this year.

The analysis involves only high-speed (minimum top-speed of 40kmph) battery-powered two-wheelers sold by eleven leading EV manufacturers in India. These eleven brands were able to outsell the number of electric two-wheelers sold last year in the first half of 2021 itself. Last year, a total of 25,598 units (-5.97 percent YoY) of high-speed two-wheelers were retailed. In comparison, 29,288 units were sold in the first six months of the current calendar year.

Hero Electric Leads Segment

Hero Electric remained the highest-selling OEM in the electric two-wheeler space with 11,432 units sold from the start of this year till July 7. The company registered a YoY growth of 41 percent over calendar year 2020 which translates into an average of 1,633 units per month. Last year, the company sold 8,111 similar units. Hero Electric was followed by Gurgaon-based Okinawa Autotech which sold 5,903 units during the first six months of 2021.

This resulted in an average monthly sales of 843 units. Okinawa was trailed by Ampere Vehicles with 3,899 units during the first half of 2021 with an average monthly sales of 557 units. These three manufacturers continue to hold the bulk of the market share of 70 percent in the electric two-wheeler space.

Ather Energy Shows Progressive Numbers

The big three are closely followed by Bengaluru-based EV startup Ather Energy which has reportedly sold around 3,758 units in the first six months of the current calendar year. The annual sales figure for 2020 and 2019 stood at 2,972 units and 2,290 units respectively.

The company currently retails two electric scooters- 450X and 450 Plus. It has recently shifted its production base to a new facility in Hosur. Ather is also looking to expand its footprint in the country by opening new showrooms.

In terms of month-wise sales, March 2021 saw the highest sales in the past two years with 9,875 units. The segment is bound to see more buyers in the near future with more new EV brands and a widening of charging infrastructure across the country. The most noticeable addition to this list will be the upcoming electric scooter from Ola.

