Electric Two Wheeler Sales June 2022 – Okinawa, Ampere, Ola, Ather, Revolt

Low total cost of ownership of electric two-wheelers along with easier maintenance are considered as one of the biggest selling points for models in this segment

Electric two wheeler sales in India increased 9.89 percent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. Total sales among the leading 8 top electric vehicle makers in the country stood at 38,693 units, up from 35,212 units sold in May 2022. This was a volume growth of 3,481 units. Okinawa Autotech topped the sales list in June 2022, Ampere was at No.2 while Hero Electric was the 3rd best selling electric two wheeler maker in the said month. Ola was relegated to No.4 on this list .

Okinawa Autotech topped the list despite a MoM de-growth. Sales stood at 6,976 units, down 21.51 percent over 8,888 units sold in May 2022. Their new Okhi-90 high speed electric scooter is priced at Rs 1.22 lakhs. To keep up with demand, the company is planning a new mega factory to increase production capacity besides its current facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Okinawa commanded 18.03 percent share on this list.

Electric Two Wheeler Sales June 2022 – Ola Slips To No 4

At No. 2 was Ampere Electric with sales of 6,534 units in the past month. This was a MoM growth of 18.18 percent to 6,534 units, up from 5,529 units sold in June 2021. This was a 1,005 volume growth with the company holding a 16.89 percent share. Ampere Electric, also recently announced the roll-out of its 50,000th electric scooter from the new Ranipet facility in Tamil Nadu. This facility commenced operations late in 2021 with the milestone unit rolling out of the plant just 7 months later.

Hero Electric sales increased 136.80 percent MoM. Sales which had stood at 2,739 units in May 2022 increased to 6,486 units in the past month. Hero Electric along with Hero MotoCorp had been in a long standing legal battle which had just reached its conclusive end in favour of Hero MotoCorp being granted permission to use the trademark ‘Hero’ for its electric vehicles.

Ola, once a top selling electric two wheeler maker in India is down to No.4 in June 2022. Ola’s sales dipped by 34.47 percent compared to May 2022 to 5,689 units in June 2022 as against 8,681 units sold in May 2022. TVS Motor Company electric two wheeler sales (wholesales) that consisted of the new iQube stood at 4,667 units in June 2022, up 76.98 percent over 2,637 units sold in May 2022. This was a 2,030 unit volume growth with a 12.06 percent share.

Ather, Revolt, WardWizard

Ather Energy sales increased to 3,797 units in June 2022, up 22.56 percent over 3,098 units sold in May 2022. This was a 699 unit volume growth with a 9.81 percent share. The company currently sells the 450X and 450 Plus in India, both of which command good attention thanks to the smart connected features and other advanced technology that they offer.

Sales of Revolt, at No.7, also increased by 52.62 percent MoM to 2,419 units, up from 1,585 units sold in May 2022. This related to an 834 unit volume growth with the company commanding a 6.25 percent share. In June 2022, the company opened its new flagship store in Rajkot. This is the brand’s 3rd store in Gujarat and the 26th store across the country. The company targets 40+ stores by the end of this year.

There was also WardWizard Joy eBikes (retail sales) on this list with 2,125 units sold in the past month, a 3.41 percent MoM increase over 2,055 units sold in May 2022. Joy e-bike prices start from Rs. 42,387. Joy e-bike offers 5 models in India with Monster, Wolf and Honeybee being most in demand. The Monster is the most expensive and is priced at Rs. 1,00,875.