Enigma Electric Motorcycle Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch – 140 Kms Range

Enigma plans to achieve 100 percent localisation of Cafe Racer by 2022 and is also working on a home-grown lithium-ion battery unit

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Enigma Automobiles have announced the commencement of pre-bookings of its upcoming electric motorcycle named ‘Cafe Racer’. The electric bike is expected to be launched in the coming few days ahead of Diwali next month. Interested consumers can register their bookings through authorised dealerships or the official company website.

Enigma claims that Cafe Racer has been completely designed and developed in India. Cafe Racer will be launched at a Pan India level. The bike will be available in five paint schemes namely Earl Grey, Military Green, Thunder White, RMS Red and Log Orange.

Enigma Electric Motorcycle ‘Cafe Racer’ Styling

Starting with its design, as its name clearly suggests, Cafe Racer has been designed as a cafe racer with neo-retro styling elements. These include a round headlamp, fork gaiters, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wire-spoked wheels and a single-piece piece seat with a signature Cafe-Racer-style cowl. Other highlights include a clip-on handlebar, a short front fender and a rear tyre hugger.

The motorcycle gets a nice contrasting appeal with a silver-coloured faux tank, a white tail section and blacked-out central panels and rims with a glossy finish. That said, the central panel of the motorcycle which houses the electric motor and battery looks slightly odd in profile.

Speaking on this development Anmol Bohre, Founder & CEO, Enigma Automobiles, said, “When we started designing our motorcycle, our ambition was to create a motorbike that would serve as a powerful exploration tool but also balance the everyday commuting without breaking the bank. Keeping that in mind, we are extremely thrilled and delighted to launch our first Electric motorcycle – Café Racer, which is advanced and capable.”

Powertrain Specs

Powering Enigma Cafe Racer is an electric motor that delivers a peak power output of 5.6kW. This motor derives energy from a 72V 50 Ah LifePo4 (Lithium ferrous phosphate) battery cell that has the capacity to offer up to 5000 cycles and a claimed range of 140km on a single charge. Top-speed on this electric motorcycle has been rated at around 136 kmph.

Performance of Cafe Racer is claimed to be at par with the IC engine-powered motorcycles. Using a standard charger, the battery could be juiced up 0-80 percent in 3 hours or a full 100 percent in four hours. The company is providing a 5-year warranty for the battery pack with unlimited kilometers while spoke wheels of the motorcycle are offered with a 3-year tyre warranty.

Bohre further revealed that the vintage-inspired motorcycle will offer the convenience of a commuter in combination with off-roading capabilities. The electric Cafe Racer is simple, demands low maintenance and is high on power. As mentioned earlier, the bike has been indigenously developed and is currently being manufactured at the company’s facilities in Bhopal and Hyderabad.