ETryst 350 Electric Motorcycle Launch On 15th Aug – Range 120 Kms

Pure EV electric bike ETryst 350 will be the brand’s first fully-electric motorcycle slated to hit showrooms on August 15

Electric vehicle startup Pure EV has announced that it will launch its first electric motorcycle offering later this year. Named ETryst 350, this electric bike will be launched on August 15 this year and will be completely designed, developed and manufactured in India.

Until now, Pure EV has been developing and producing only electric scooters and the new electric motorbike is claimed to be a major leap forward in the country’s EV sector. The company has announced that it will be deploying around 50 demo vehicles of the e-bike across India at certain dealerships by March-end.

Details of Pure EV ETryst 300

Slated to hit showrooms this Independence Day, ETryst 350 is expected to be “economical in comparison to conventional motorcycles” in terms of power and performance. The first lot of the electric motorcycle will be launched in cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore and Pune which are believed to have the highest demand for electric two-wheelers. Following this, it would be expanded to more outlets by year-end.

Very little is known about the bike’s specifications at the moment but we do know that Etryst 350 will feature a 3.5 kWh battery pack that can provide a range of around 120 km on a single charge. It can clock a top speed of 85 kmph and the company claims to deliver a ride experience on par with its IC engine counterparts. It is also providing a 5-year warranty with the battery.

The electric bike is undergoing extensive trials and testing at Pure EV’s technical centre based out of IIT Hyderabad campus and will be completely built at the company’s facility near the engineering institute’s campus.

Designed For India

The startup claims that the battery has been designed to work under tough environmental conditions. The e-bike has been specifically designed to carry out daily commutes and will target the youth as its primary consumer base.

The brand currently has over 100 touch points across India from Tamil Nadu to Srinagar to Arunachal Pradesh. It is also looking to further expand in India and also looking to explore overseas markets such as South Asian and South East Asian countries in the near future. The South American and African markets are also in the foray with launches slated for a later date.

Although, there is no official word on the pricing just yet but Pure EV says it will remain affordable. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Revolt RV300 and RV400 – which are priced in the range of Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh..