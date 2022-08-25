ETryst 350 Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 1.55 L – Range 140 Km

Pure ETRYST 350 offers a top speed of 85 km/h and is capable of a 140 km range on single charge

Pure EV, better known for its EPluto 7G electric scooter, has launched its first electric motorcycle in the country. Called Etryst 350, this is a part of the company’s Make-in-India policy and it goes on to become its flagship motorcycle.

Designed, developed and manufactured in India at the company’s plant in Hyderabad, the new ETRYST 350 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 (ex-showroom). Currently being offered on sale only across metros and Tier I cities in India, the new electric motorcycle will later go on sale through each of the company’s 100 dealerships across India.

Pure ETRYST 350

Pure ETRYST 300 motorcycle was initially slated for launch in August 2021. The situation prevalent in the country at that time caused delays. However, exactly one year later, this new electric motorcycle has been launched in India to stake its claim among some of the more established offerings in this segment.

Pure ETRYST 350 is an all-electric motorcycle. It commands a top speed of 85 km/h, offers a range of 140 kms on full charge and its 3.5 kWh battery, which is AIS 156 compliant, is capable of power and torque on par with premium ICE motorcycles on sale in India. The battery has also been developed in-house by Pure EV.

Designed to take on tough road conditions, the ETRYST 350 adapts well to terrain across the country. It is ideally suited for daily commutes and will compete well with other existing 150 cc premium ICE motorcycles currently on sale in India. Pure EV is offering the new ETRYST 350 with a 5 year/50,000 km warranty for its battery. It targets a younger generation of buyers in the country who not only seek a more economical and high performance mode of travel but also care for the environment.

Pure ETRYST 300 electric motorcycle is offered in a choice of 3 colours – Red, Black and Blue. It will find itself competing with the other popular electric motorcycles currently on sale in India. These include Revolt RV400 (Rs. 1.24 Lakh), Tork Kratos (Rs. 1.22 Lakh) and Oben Rorr (Rs. 1.02 Lakh) besides the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 (Rs. 1.26 Lakh).

Pure EV Sales in India

Pure EV was at N0. 6 on the list of electric vehicle sales in H1 2022 after Okinawa, Hero Electric, Ola, Ampere and Ather. It saw sales of 9,531 units during the months of January to June 2022 with a 3.96 percent market share. Its flagship PURE EPluto 7G premium electric scooter has contributed most numbers to total sales.

This high speed scooter comes in at a base price of Rs 88,874 (ex-showroom). It is offered in a total of 6 colour options and gets its power via a 1.5kW nominal and 2.2kW peak BLDC motor powered by a 60V 2.5kWh portable battery. It is capable of a top speed of 60 km/h and a range of 90-120 kms. It gets disc and drum brakes at the front and rear respectively along with an electronic assisted braking system. PURE EV EPluto 7G competes against the likes of Okinawa Praise and Ampere Magnus Pro.