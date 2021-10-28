Euler Electric Three Wheeler HiLoad EV Launch Price Rs 3.5 L – 151 Kms Range

HiLoad EV is better than competition in several ways including best-in-class load carrying capacity of 688 kg

With continuous improvements in technology, EVs are getting better with every passing day. The trend can be seen across the industry including electric two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles. In commercial space, the electric three-wheeler cargo segment has received a major boost with the launch of Euler Motors HiLoad EV. With higher load carrying capacity, best-in-class range and various other benefits, HiLoad EV can emerge as the preferred choice for e-commerce and 3PL businesses.

Euler Electric Three Wheeler HiLoad EV – segment-first features

In cargo segment, one of the important factors is load carrying capacity. Operators usually prefer vehicles with higher load capacity, as it allows them to earn more per trip. HiLoad suits such requirements, as it can carry 688 kg load. In comparison, the industry standard is 550 kg for electric three-wheelers and 520 kg for ICE-based cargo three-wheelers.

Another key benefit of HiLoad is that it has highest certified range of 151 km on a single charge. This ensures that users can spend more time earning and less on charging their vehicle. Range anxiety is further reduced with easy availability of charging points.

In Delhi-NCR, Euler Motors operates more than 200 charging stations. HiLoad is offered with fast charging, allowing users to load 50 km in just 15 minutes. In worst case scenarios also, users can get quick help with Euler’s Charge on Wheels mobile service station.

Euler HiLoad EV is equipped with 12.4 KWh battery, which ensures higher range and improved battery life. In comparison, industry standard for this segment is battery capacity of 8 KWh. HiLoad EV is better equipped to function in varied environments. It has best-in-class gradeability of 21%, as compared to industry standard of 15% for this segment.

Users can be assured about long-term use, as HiLoad EV offers best-in-class 3 years/ 80k km standard warranty and 3+2 years battery performance warranty. The latter is the first of its kind warranty to be offered for an electric cargo three-wheeler in the country.

HiLoad EV specs

HiLoad EV utilizes an advanced battery system comprising a thermal management system and liquid cooling technology. It ensures that the vehicle can continue to work without any issues even during extreme weather conditions. The battery can achieve a full charge in around 4-5 hours.

HiLoad’s motor produces 10.96 kW of peak power and torque range of 88.55 Nm. The vehicle utilizes 200mm front disc brakes, a first in India. Other key features include projector headlamps, regenerative braking, battery monitoring and software assistance for fleet tracking.

Euler has plans to sell around 5k units of HiLoad EV by FY23. After Delhi, the company will be expanding its footprint to other cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. Euler has already completed successful pilot projects with companies like Flipkart, BigBasket, and Udaan.

Bookings for HiLoad EV are currently open across the country. It is being offered at a starting price of Rs 3.50 lakh. Deliveries are expected to commence in the next 6-8 months.