Ampere Electric Sales Cross 75k – Opens 300th Dealer Showroom In India

These landmark sales has been achieved since the company’s inception in 2018

Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ampere Electric, has achieved a major milestone. Sales have crossed the 75,000 unit mark, an achievement of this EV maker, in 2 years of launch in India in 2018.

Ampere Electric is also keen to expand its dealer base in India. Over the past few months, since the easing of the lockdown announced due to the pandemic situation in the country, has seen the company open 80 new dealerships adding to its existing count. The latest dealership has just been opened at Panvel in Maharashtra making it the 300th dealership in the country.

Ampere Electric Demand Surge

Over the past months, demand for electric vehicles – 3 wheelers, 2 wheelers – scooters and motorcycles have increased substantially. The need for personal means of travel, increased awareness for conserving and preserving the environment and several government benefits being offered to electric vehicle buyers in India has spurred up this demand.

Catering to B2B and B2C customers for last mile deliveries and for personal mobility respectively, Ampere Electric has introduced a range of high performance 2 wheelers over the last 18 months. The company commands a 20 percent market share in the electric vehicle segment and its latest Ampere Magnus Pro, the brands flagship model, has seen outstanding demand.

The Zeal scooter was what has also allowed the electric two wheeler maker achieve this sales target. Ampere Zeal targets a younger segment of buyers in the country. It is powered by a 1,200 W hob mounted Brushless DC motor with a 30 Ah 60 V lithium-ion battery pack. Ampere Zeal is priced at Rs.68,000 and competes with the Ather 450 and Bajaj e-Chetak.

Ampere Magnus Pro e-Scooter

Ampere Magnus Pro was introduced in India in June 2020. This feature rich, removable lithium-ion battery powered e-scooter is priced at Rs.73,990. It is currently only available in Bengaluru but will soon move into other showrooms across the country.

The Magnus Pro gets an in-built anti-theft alarm system, a digital LCD cluster, USB charging, keyless operation, find-my-scooter function, LED head lamps with LED DRLs, and telescopic suspension. It boasts of class leading 450mm leg space. This sporty e-scooter has been tested under varying conditions and found to be highly efficient in Indian environment where it works well despite dust, uneven road conditions and even under drastic changes in temperatures.

It gets its power via a 30 Ah removable lithium-ion battery with a 1.2 kW motor allowing acceleration upto 40 km/h in a few seconds and a top speed of 55 km/h. The battery is capable of 100 km range in Eco Mode and at around 75-80 km in Cruise Mode. Charging time is at 5-6 hours while the company also states that fast charging option is available. Ampere Electric offers a 3 year warranty as standard on the battery pack, motor and controller along with an additional 2 year extended warranty at Rs.2,700.