Everything We Loved About Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV After Driving It

With many first-in-segment features, Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV is one of its kind offering incredible VFM quotient for the price

With the launch of BE 6e and XEV 9e, Mahindra has redefined the electric SUV segment in India by bringing excitement to the masses. Democratizing electric performance to the masses was unheard of in Indian automotive market and that too, at a starting price of Rs 18.9 lakh (Ex-sh).

By doing so, Mahindra Auto has etched its name in Indian automotive history offering technology that buyers would cherish across the ownership. Mahindra Auto provided Rushlane with BE 6e during the launch at Unlimit India event in Chennai. Here are some of the best elements we think BE 6e packs that none of its rivals do.

1. Design and Aesthetics

Many consider BE 6e to have a polarising design. I was among those and considered XEV 9e to be far more mature. The more time I spent with BE 6e, the more I liked it as the design grew on me. I appreciated everything Mahindra had done with BE 6e to make it stand out from the crowd and those decisions are definitely in the right direction. Even the optional 20-inch wheels wrapped with 245-section tyres look dope.

2. Sporty Interiors

Mahindra has carved out a sporty interior with very special feeling. While Renault offered a Aston Martin like key slot to slide key card in, Mahindra’s magnetic key holder reminds us of Koenigsegg’s implementation. The split dashboard, overhead toggles and gear selector lends a fighter jet feel that none of the rivals can match. Seats are hugging, like a sportscar and driver’s seat can go low for a sporty feeling.

3. Tech Overload

BE 6e is loaded to the brim with features and technology. It features twin 10.2-inch displays with crisp resolution and fluid UI. 6th Gen Adrenox runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. There’s a glass roof with ambient lighting, dual wireless charging pads, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, Level-2+ ADAS suite, auto climate control, rear AC vents and many many more.

4. Self Parking and Remote Parking

Not a single rival in BE 6e’s segment and a couple of segments above, currently get self parking and remote parking features. These require a special mention as they are quite useful for Indian conditions. Car analyses parking space on its own and steers, accelerates and brakes accordingly. The remote parking function is unique too, where users can direct their in and out of tight parking spaces even while staying outside the car.

5. Bonkers Performance

Which other monocoque vehicle in the sub Rs 20 lakh price bracket comes with a RWD drivetrain? None. Irrespective of drivetrain, which other vehicle in India around Rs 20 lakh offer a drivetrain with 282 bhp of peak power and 380 Nm of peak torque and can accelerate to 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds? None. These accomplishments speak for themselves, showing Mahindra’s will to democratise performance.

6. Bonkers Range

The new INGLO born electric platform has allowed Mahindra to cram up to 79 kWh of battery capacity into BE 6e. The large battery allows for higher range with ARAI figures hovering at 682 km and Mahindra’s in-house tests yielding 828 km of range on a single charge. Mahindra promises 500+ km range with AC on in real world. For a 50 km daily commute, one has to charge their BE 6e once in 10 days, which is quite a feat.

7. Ride and Handling

Mahindra not only offers rear independent suspension, but also offers semi-active dampers allowing for an extremely cushy ride, but stiffen up as the speeds increase. While XEV 9e has some body roll, BE 6e stays flat in corners and is a mass-market sportscar, if you may. The balance between the sporty handling and cushy ride is what impressed us the most, which is quite a feat to achieve.

8. Banging Stereo

Mahindra has gone out of its limb and offered a banging stereo with their Electric Origin SUVs. The total wattage Mahindra is pumping out of these 16-speakers Harman Kardon system is 1400 fricking Watts and this system also supports Dolby Atmos and has been tuned by industry experts.