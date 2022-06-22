EVTRIC Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 1.6 L – Range 110 Kms

EVTRIC Rise, the company’s first electric motorcycle commands a range of 110kms on single charge

EVTRIC Motors – a Pune based electric two wheeler manufacturer, has added a new electric vehicle to its company lineup. Currently selling three electric scooters – Evtric Axis, Evtric Ride and Evtric Mighty, the EVTRIC Rise is the company’s newest electric motorcycle that has been launched at Rs 1,59,000 (ex-showroom). It is also opened for bookings at a down payment of Rs 5,000 and goes on sale via the company’s 125 touch-points across 22 states in India.

It may be recalled, that EVTRIC Motors had unveiled this high-speed motorcycle along with 2 e-scooters at EV India Expo 2021. The three scooters are now on sale in India while the Evtric Rise, the company’s first electric motorcycle has just been launched.

Evtric Rise Electric Motorcycle

Boasting of state of the art style and leading technology, Evtric Rise motorcycle is a completely Made-in-India product. It is being offered in sporty colour options of black and red while on board features include LED headlamps with DRLs and rear blinkers. It is powered by a 2000 watt BLDC motor along with a 70V/40 Ah battery pack.

Capable of charging upto 100 percent in 4 hours, the Evtric Rise can command a top speed of 70 km/h with a 110 km range on single charge. For the convenience of users, the company is also offering a 10 amp micro charger which comes in with auto cut feature. It comes in with a detachable battery thus offering charging convenience.

With the new Evtric Rise electric motorcycle, the company seeks to draw the attention of Indian buyers who are currently using petrol powered vehicles. The rise in fuel costs coupled with high maintenance costs could significantly turn the attention of buyers towards the electric two wheeler segment as has been seen in the latest sales reports.

Even as there have been some reports and concerns of fire instances and malfunctioning components, the market for electric two wheelers has been on the rise. It offers a pollution free environment and lower cost of maintenance while with several manufacturers offering battery swap option, the segment is on the road to further advancement in the country.

Evtric Motors Electric Scooter Range

The company also has 3 electric scooters on road- Evtric Axis, Evtric Ride and Evtric Mighty each of which also boast of eye-catching designs and the latest in technology. These are sold via the company’s 125 touch-points across 22 states in India. Evtric Mighty is a high speed scooter that claims a maximum speed of 70 km/h and range of 90 km on a single full-charge. Evtric Ride Pro, an advanced version of the Evtric Rise, claims a top speed of 75 km/h and a range of 90 km.

Mr. Manoj Patil, Founder & MD, EVTRIC Motors, “We are excited to bring our latest creation RISE, our first ‘make in India’ electric bike. The bike shall define the true quality experience for the customers who are still otherwise hesitant to switch from ICE to EV. We believe, it is a responsibility for Indian automakers to give their best to the ultimate e-Mobility mission and contribute towards the advancement of the market, and a pollution-free tomorrow. We with our years of experience in automation are well equipped to do our bit. And the new EVTRIC RISE is another milestone in the same direction.”