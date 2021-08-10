Evtric Electric Scooter For Deliveries Debuts In India

Evtric Connect low-speed electric delivery scooter unveiled for B2B customers at EV Expo 2021

Evtric Motors showcased its low-speed B2B e-Delivery scooter at EV Expo 2021 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. EVTRIC Motors also showcased its Axis and Ride electric scooters designed for personal mobility. One of the most impressive aspects of the EV model is its ease of connectivity when it comes to daily charging. This enables electric delivery vehicle fleets to be a cost effective solution.

These new age products are designed to offer an enhanced customer experience, while being competitive in pricing for the B2B market. And would be of interest to industry players contributing to the e-Mobility mission. Focused on delivering business solutions to target audiences, Evtric Connect is built on a compact design, and ensures compliance with environment regulations.

Evtric Connect ride range

Evtric Connect has an apt riding range showing that the company is serious about making good EVs for the b2b market. It’s aimed to provide delivery connectivity to clients and was designed with that in mind. The low-speed unit can travel at 25 kmph, making it a choice for local deliveries.

Features include 12 inch tubeless tyres. And loading capacity of 150 kgs. Full charge is completed in about three and half hour. This is good to go for over 110 kms on a single charge with two swappable lithium ion battery options. This convenience does any with the need for frequent charging. A great deal of thought goes into appropriate charging solutions as delivery requirements are time-bound components for businesses.

The images in this post of the electric scooter were shared by EVTRIC. Most of them had the branding of TAILG, which is a Chinese manufacturer of electric vehicles. TAILG claims that they rank No 3 in China and has production plants in Dongguan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Xuzhou and Chengdu. Their headquarter is in Shenzhen.

Locally manufactured, quality electric two wheelers

The cost factor is always a hot topic that is discussed over and over again. And for the most part, many exorbitant comments are heard about it. There are a number of people who would claim that b2b electric scooter fleets in India do not offer reasonable pricing. Yet, most of those people are unaware how some of the new age electric scooter companies make money out of their cost-effective offerings. Catering to the b2b segments means an entire fleet has to be able to deliver efficiently on client needs and specifics.

One of the significant features is load capacity. And also an option that is open to better both space and carrier coverage areas. The carrier options would be broadening further as they are planning to launch more services in the country. Apart from B2B carriers, there are platforms for consumers as well. The company looks forward to cater technology products and services that would be relevant to different markets.

Manoj Patil, MD and Founder, Evtric Motors said, “With over a decade of experience in automation we have stepped in the EV sector. The idea is to contribute towards the ongoing e-Mobility mission. The entire EVTRIC Motors team has been putting in a lot of efforts to present an array of products that serves the purpose, maintaining quality.

It is a popular opinion that EVs are not at par with the combustion engine products. This myth has been holding back the industry. Apart from this, there is a dearth of localisation factor in the most of the products flooding the market. EVTRIC Motors has entered the market with these challenges already addressed. Now customers will enjoy locally manufactured, quality electric two wheelers and experience the difference.”

Building a nationwide delivery network is a priority for Evtric. The company is currently onboarding dealers to have a noticeable presence across various key markets in FY22. Following phase I of expansions plans, the auto manufacturer will further develop its dealership network.