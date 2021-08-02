EVTRIC Electric Scooters Launch Price Rs 65k – Bookings Open At Rs 0

Evtric Axis and Evtric Ride are two low speed e-scooters that offer a range of 75 kms with top speed of 25 km/h

The electric e-scooter space is increasing by leaps and bounds. Well established players and new automakers are bombarding this space with their latest offerings. The segment is bound to receive some increased attention due to the subsidies being offered by various state governments, the FAME II benefits offered by the Central Government and the ever escalating fuel prices.

We have just detailed two upcoming electric two wheelers from RR Global owned BGauss that will be added to the company’s current models – B8 and A2 scooters that cater to high speed and low speed e-scooter space respectively.

Pune-based Patil Automation (PAPL), an automation solutions company, has marked its entry into the electric two-wheeler space in July 2021 under ‘Evtric Motors’ brand. The company has launched two electric scooters in the slow speed category that include the Evtric Axis and Evtric Ride priced at Rs 64,994 and Rs 67,996 respectively.

The electric scooters are designed to draw the attention of younger segment of buyers in the country with a view to conserve energy and preserve the environment. Evtric Axis and Evtric Ride are open for bookings via online and offline portals with Rs 0 booking amount. Customers cam place their bookings on the company website or through select e-tailers including e-Wheeler, Quickry Cart and ATIYAS Mobility Pvt Ltd.

Evtric Axis and Evtric Ride Features

Evtric Axis and Evtric Ride Features e-bikes have a range of 75 kms with full battery charge to a top speed of 25 km/h thereby not requiring them to be registered or the rider to possess a riding license. Batteries have a 3.5 hour charging time and scooters come in with load capacity of 150 kgs. Both the e-scooters receive power via a 250W motor with a detachable lithium ion battery pack.

Evtric Axis, that targets the youth, is being offered in colour options of Mercury White, Persian Red, Lemon Yellow, and Emperor Grey. Evtric Ride, on the other hand, is a more family centric e-scoooter with added seating space. It gets colour options of Deep Cerulean Blue, Persian Red, Sliver, Nobel Grey and Mercury White.

Features on both these e-scooters include LED headlamps, digital instrument console, robotic welding chassis and side stand sensor. It also gets 12 inch tubeless tyres offering 190mm ground clearance and smooth riding conditions. A novel feature on the Evtric scooters are reverse park assist function. The company is offering a 2+ years battery warranty.

Delivery Across 7 Cities

For a start, Evtric Axis and Evtric Ride e-scooters will go on sale across 7 cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Tirupati, and Hyderabad. Following its successful launch, sales will be accelerated across capital cities in 28 states over next 6 months.

Expansion plans also include appointment of dealership network across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal by end of fiscal 2021-22. Apart from these two electric scooters, the company is also venturing into the bicycles, electric scooters, EV motorcycles and electric three-wheelers space.