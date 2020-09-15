Exchange old Activa, Jupiter for New Ampere Electric Scooters

The exchange program is aimed at making the process of acquiring an electric scooter easier and more attractive

Ampere Vehicles, one of the leading electric scooter brands in India, has joined hands with CredR to introduce an exchange program for its range of zero emission e-scooters. Prospective customers can trade in their petrol powered scooters such as the Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, etc., in exchange of Ampere’s Products. Ather Electric Scooters had also announced a similar exchange offer, where you can bring in your old scooter or motorcycle and buy new Ather e-scooter.

Ampere Vehicles Exchange Program

The traded in petrol scooter will be appraised by used vehicle experts at CredR who will also perform document verification and inspection of the scooter. Once the quote has been issued for your old IC engine scooter and documentation formalities are complete, the customers can opt for their choice of Ampere electric scooter and the cost will be adjusted with the selling price of old scooter.

In the first phase, the Ampere Vehicles exchange program will be implemented in New-Delhi, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad. More cities will be added in due course. Ampere hopes that the new scheme will make its products more accessible and tempting to its target audience. The program is also expected to simplify the process of acquiring an electric scooter.

The Coimbatore-based electric scooter brand which is under Greaves Cotton’s umbrella has witnessed an increase demand for its products post lockdown and wants to take full advantage of people’s heightened interest in affordable electric mobility. In addition to the exchange program, Ampere Vehicles also offers an attractive leasing scheme with low monthly installments.

CredR expects the electric two wheeler sales to rise significantly in the post lockdown period as more and more public transport users are inclined towards buying affordable means of mobility. Electric scooters with their low running costs and almost non-existent maintenance emerge as viable alternatives.

Ampere Vehicle’s range

Ampere Vehicles has both low-speed (top-speed limited to 25 kmph) and high-speed products in its ever expanding portfolio. The company recently launched the Ampere Magnus Pro which has a range of 80 km and a top speed of 55 kmph. Other models include Zeal, Reo Series, M Series and V Series.

The company has over 60,000 customers so far and has entered its next phase of growth and expansion. With over 250 touch points across the country and funding from Greaves Cotton, Ampere Vehicles is all set to ride the electric two wheeler wave in the country. With several players entering the EV space, it is imperative for established brands like Ampere not to rest of their laurels.