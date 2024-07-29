Exploring India with the Hyundai Ioniq 5: A Journey Without Charging Worries

Embrace the freedom of Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric driving and discover India without the worry of running out of charge

More EVs have been launched in India with the luxury tag than ever before. But premium mainstream cars like Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer most of the “luxury” without putting a hole in the wallet. It has been a popular offering across the world owing to its versatility. With 631 km ARAI certified range, let’s look at the possibilities Ioniq 5 offers regarding touring.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Long Distance Touring

Owning a Hyundai Ioniq 5 means you can explore various parts of India without the constant worry of finding charging stations. Here’s how residents from some of India’s major cities can plan their routes to enjoy the Ioniq 5’s impressive range.

From Delhi:

Nearby Adventures: Kick the sand in the dunes around Jaipur, build a snowman in Dehradun, Shimla, or Mussoorie, party in Chandigarh, admire the Taj Mahal in Agra, and dive into spirituality in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura, and Vrindavan. These destinations are comfortably within the Ioniq 5’s range on a single charge.

Extended Journeys: With a bit of planning, places like Amritsar, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, Kota, Ajmer, Ayodhya, and Jammu are also within easy reach from Delhi.

From Mumbai:

Quick Getaways: Enjoy a round trip to Nashik or Pune without the need for a recharge.

Further Exploration: Visit Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Surat, and Vadodara on a single charge.

Longer Trips: With careful planning, you can even drive to Goa, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Hyderabad, and as far as Nagpur.

From Bangalore:

Short Trips: Travel to Mysuru and back effortlessly.

Extended Drives: Places like Devanagari, Bellary, Coimbatore, Vellore, Ooty, Kozhikode, Tirupati, Mangalore, Puducherry, and Chennai are accessible without needing a recharge.

Further Journeys: With thorough planning, you can reach Madurai, Kochi, Tirunelveli, Rameswaram, Hyderabad, Kalaburagi, Belagavi, and other major cities.

These are just some examples of the Ioniq 5’s incredible range. No matter which part of the country you are in, the Ioniq 5 will always find a place for you to explore. And if you want to go on a longer journey, then you can always be assured that there will be a Hyundai charging station near you. Hyundai has been actively working on widening their EV Charging station network. Recently they announced a partnership with Charge Zone to install DC fast chargers at 100 Hyundai dealerships across India.

Your Journey will not only be Eco friendly, but also in Luxury

Hyundai Ioniq 5’s impressive long-distance touring capabilities do not just revolve around its electric powertrain. We also have to factor in the car’s capabilities to pamper occupants and their luggage. In that regard, Ioniq 5 is a large crossover SUV with a long 3,000 mm wheelbase.

This unlocks a lot of space on the inside to cocoon passengers with maximum comfort. At 531L Ioniq 5 offers a cavernous luggage space, which can be further expanded up to 1,600L by folding the rear seats down. This might be enough to carry the luggage of 5 passengers for a weekend trip and then, space to spare. The powered tailgate ensures a luxurious and sophisticated feel.

Rear sunshades, rear AC vents on B-Pillars, three adjustable headrests, electrically sliding rear seats, “Boss” mode for rear left passenger, multiple storage options and a rear centre armrest ensure utmost comfort. Front occupants get ventilated and electrically adjustable seats with memory functions, a walk-through cabin, a sliding centre console, dual-zone climate control, a sliding glovebox and more.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 smartly offers electrically adjustable calves rest for front occupants. This allows Ioniq 5 owners to take a nap in relative comfort while the car is charging. Ioniq 5 comes equipped with a great music system, excellent lighting, a robust ADAS suite and other attributes to further signify its long-distance touring capabilities.