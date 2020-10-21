Mahindra Alturas Donor SUV, SsangYong Rexton Facelift Teased

The current Mahindra Alturas on sale in India, is a rebadged SsangYong Rexton SUV

SsangYong Motor Company is all set to reveal the updated 2021 Rexton G4 next month on November 4. The full-size SUV which is sold in India as Mahindra Alturas, received some minor updates last year. Although going by the images, it seems this time it has received some significant updates.

This is the second update that the current generation Rexton G4 is set to receive since it was launched in 2017. It was first unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany the same year. Now, the South Korean manufacturer has shared the teaser images of the updated Rexton G4.

Design Updates

Going by the teaser images, the 2021 Rexton gets a completely reworked front fascia with a new larger octagonal radiator grille in a honeycomb mesh design and embellished in chrome. A new pair of Matrix headlights with integrated LED DRLs makes it look more premium. Also, the front bumper has been slightly tweaked which looks much beefier now. It also gets a new pair of LED fog lights.

At rear, the boot lid is of the same shape although it gets newly designed T-shaped LED taillights. The Rexton badge has been repositioned higher up just under the rear windscreen. It also gets a fresh set of alloy wheels. The silhouette is very much intact however, the overall design is sharper and edgier than before. In terms of dimensions, it retains the same figures as 4850 mm long, 1960 mm wide and 1825 mm high. It offers a wheelbase of 2865 mm.

Expected Feature Updates

Inside the cabin, things are expected to be a little more premium with refined interiors. It is expected to be decently equipped with an improved infotainment system, digital instrument panel, new steering wheel and premium upholstery. If the makers are generous, they might also throw in adaptive cruise control in the updated model.

Powertrain & Transmission

Coming to its powertrain, it is expected to be offered with the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine offered in its Indian twin Alturas. This unit churns out a maximum of 187 bhp and 422Nm of torque. Transmission duties are likely to be carried by a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

It will be offered in a single trim level with both 2WD and 4WD configurations. There are rumours that the facelifted model might also get the option of a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbo petrol engine which could provide power up to 190 bhp.

Will Mahindra Alturas Receive A Facelift Soon?

It is well known that Alturas G4 is essentially a rebadged Rexton G4 and Mahindra is a major shareholder in SsangYong Motor Company. However, this does not mean that the changes in Rexton G4 will be reflected in Alturas G4. There is absolutely no surety as of now whether this facelifted model will be available in India or not. Alturas G4 locks horns with segment heavyweights such as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the recently launched MG Gloster.

