FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2024 – MG, Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata, Maruti, Honda, RE, Hero, TVS

While MG Motor scored highest in the 4 wheeler segment, HMSI lead the 2 wheeler and Ashok Leyland ranked highest in the commercial vehicle segment

Following an earlier study of 2024 Customer Experience Ranking, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail in India has now conducted a Dealer Satisfaction Study for 2024. This year, the assessment was done in association with PremonAsia, a Singapore based consumer-insight led consulting and advisory firm. The survey assessed 1,377 dealer principals across 4,500 dealer outlets in India.

FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2024

Assessment was done on the basis of marketing, product, sales and order planning along with after sales, training, business viability and policy. Dealer satisfaction was positive across each of these factors. However, dealer principals cited improvement in two areas of slow moving inventory and policies and sharing inventory pressures.

The results also indicated the need for a better liaison between OEM and dealers and better support in terms of buy back policies on unsold spare parts. It also called for an improvement in inventory management of new vehicles. Each of these factors would relate to an improvement in financial stability of company dealerships.

4 Wheeler Mass Market Results

Taking into account the results of FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2024 conducted in the 4 wheeler mass market, JSW MG Motor scored the highest with 866 points. It was followed by Mahindra and Hyundai with 837 and 834 points respectively. Hyundai had been a No.1 position in last year’s studies, dropping to No. 3 in this year’s assessment. Tata Motors (826), Kia (764) and Kirloskar (724) also featured high on this list while Maruti Suzuki was at No. 7 with a 706 score.

Dealer study showed off some constraints faced in terms of buy back and write off policies for unsold spare parts. It also indicated a need for support to cover carrying costs of stocks in transit and urged for better involvement in terms of OEM policy making. Dealers however, shared more positive feedback where extended warranty and range of products were concerned.

2 Wheeler Mass Market Results

In the two wheeler segment, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) leads with 805 score. It has retained this top position over the past 4 years. While HMSI scored 805 points, Royal Enfield was at No. 2 with a 711 score. Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor tied at 670 points.

The two wheeler segment survey showed discontent in terms of buy back of dead stock of parts while they also showed dissatisfaction terms of policy making and multi brand outlets. The dealerships were however, more content with OEMs decision in terms of acceptance and rejection of warranty claims, product reliability and range. Training programs were also conducted in a satisfactory manner.

Ashok Leyland Leads in Commercial Vehicle Segment

FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2024 saw Ashok Leyland with a 817 score, the highest in the CV segment. It was followed by Bharat Benz with 784 points and Eicher and Tata Motors with 757 and 686 score respectively. In this segment, while dealers showed satisfaction in terms of product range and quality of vehicles, they also regaled responsiveness of OEM sales teams. However, improvement was sought in areas of vehicle sales margins, dealership profitability and better involvement of dealerships in policy making.