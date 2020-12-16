Fiat Chrysler Rs 1,103 Cr Digital Hub In Hyderabad – Largest Outside Of N America, EMEA

FCA is investing $150 Million (Rs 1,103 crores) towards Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, FCA ICT India

FCA’s presence in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu is 3,000 employees strong. Global Digital Hub helps FCA expand its presence in Telangana. Its JV vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facility is located in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. Engineering and product development operations are located in Pune and Chennai.

“The $150 million investment to set up a Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, Telangana cements our continued commitment to India and our customers,” said Dr. Partha Datta, President and Managing Director, FCA India. The company is aggressively hiring, and foresees a pioneering global digital hub that strengthens FCA’s global mobility leadership position.

Hiring and jobs at FCA ICT India

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will invest $150 Million in setting up its Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, the company’s largest global digital hub outside of North America and EMEA. The project creates about 1,000 tech jobs by 2021 end. The investment in FCA ICT India expands the auto group’s presence here. Plans include increase in hiring over the next two to three years. Employees will work on products and concepts revolving around FCAs future of mobility.

The FCA Global Digital Hub will build on strategic competencies in niche tech areas. This includes connected vehicle programmes, artificial intelligence (AI), data accelerators, and cloud tech, among others. Its newest Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad is yet another step in FCA’s continued commitment to tap into world class digital and IT talent pool here.

Working with strategic tech partners will help build a talent pool, and with competency ramp-up. The unit expands FCA’s relationships with several ecosystem partners. They include strategic partners, start-ups, digital accelerators and universities.

FCA ICT India tech development

FCA ICT India, a tech backbone will be crucial is future mobility product development, and enhance customer-centricity. The focus makes Indian operations more capable to develop digitally-driven products and tech locally for India, and for global ops. Jeep Compass is manufactured in Ranjangaon, and is also exported to 13 international RHD markets. This includes Japan and Australia.

FCA India is prepped to launch a number of new and exciting products in 2021. FCA ICT India is set to digitise all aspects of FCA’s automotive ops, globally and within India. This will be facilitated through adoption of emerging technologies. Nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship promotes agility at scale, and improve customer-centricity.

“In the digital era, data is the new currency. Our goal is to build an innovation powerhouse that harnesses the intelligence enabled by data to build exciting new products and services to deliver at the speed of our customers’ expectations,” said Mamatha Chamarthi, CIO, FCA, North America and Asia Pacific.