India’s Cheapest Feature-Packed Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 60k – 100 Km Range!

In a significant push to democratize premium electric mobility, Zelo Electric has launched its latest electric scooter – the Knight+ – at an introductory price of just Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom). Positioned as India’s most affordable feature-rich electric scooter, the Knight+ combines performance, safety, and practicality, tailored specifically for Indian riders.
Segment-First Features
At the heart of the Knight+ is a 1.8 kWh portable LFP battery, delivering a real-world range of 100 km, along with enhanced thermal safety and convenient home charging. A 1.5 kW motor powers the scooter to a top speed of 55 km/h, making it well-suited for urban and semi-urban commuting.
Despite its entry-level price tag, the Knight+ brings segment-first features that are often reserved for premium EVs:
1. Hill Hold Control – Prevents rollback on inclines for safer uphill starts
2. Cruise Control – Allows riders to maintain constant speed on longer rides
3. Follow-Me-Home Headlamps – Keeps headlamps on briefly after parking for added visibility
4. USB Charging Port – Ensures devices can be charged on the go
5. Portable Battery – Detachable and easy to charge, improving flexibility for users
Design and Colours
Knight+ is offered in six colour options:
Single-Tone: Glossy White, Glossy Black
Dual-Tone: Matte Blue & White, Matte Red & White, Matte Yellow & White, Matte Grey & White
Availability and Booking
The Knight+ is now open for pre-booking at Zelo Electric dealerships, with deliveries beginning August 20, 2025. The scooter joins Zelo’s expanding portfolio, which includes Zoop, Knight, Zaeden, and the RTO-registered Zaeden+. Speaking on the launch, Mukund Baheti, Co-founder of Zelo Electric, said, “With Knight+, we’re delivering on our vision of premium yet affordable EVs for Bharat. At just Rs 59,990, it’s the most value-packed electric scooter in its class.”
Echoing the sentiment, Aditya Baheti, Co-founder, added, “Knight+ is built for the everyday Indian rider – someone who expects performance, practicality, and peace of mind. From our LFP battery to safety features like Hill Hold Control and Follow-Me-Home Headlamps, every detail has been thoughtfully engineered for real-world use. This launch is a major milestone in our journey to bring smart, affordable electric mobility to every rider, everywhere in India.”