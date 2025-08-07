HomeBike NewsIndia’s Cheapest Feature-Packed Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 60k – 100 Km...

India’s Cheapest Feature-Packed Electric Scooter Launched at Rs 60k – 100 Km Range!

Nabanita Singha Roy
Nabanita Singha Roy
ZELO ELECTRIC launches Knight+
ZELO ELECTRIC launches Knight+

In a significant push to democratize premium electric mobility, Zelo Electric has launched its latest electric scooter – the Knight+ – at an introductory price of just Rs 59,990 (ex-showroom). Positioned as India’s most affordable feature-rich electric scooter, the Knight+ combines performance, safety, and practicality, tailored specifically for Indian riders.

Segment-First Features

At the heart of the Knight+ is a 1.8 kWh portable LFP battery, delivering a real-world range of 100 km, along with enhanced thermal safety and convenient home charging. A 1.5 kW motor powers the scooter to a top speed of 55 km/h, making it well-suited for urban and semi-urban commuting.

ZELO ELECTRIC launches Knight+
ZELO ELECTRIC launches Knight+

Despite its entry-level price tag, the Knight+ brings segment-first features that are often reserved for premium EVs:

1. Hill Hold Control – Prevents rollback on inclines for safer uphill starts

2. Cruise Control – Allows riders to maintain constant speed on longer rides

3. Follow-Me-Home Headlamps – Keeps headlamps on briefly after parking for added visibility

4. USB Charging Port – Ensures devices can be charged on the go

5. Portable Battery – Detachable and easy to charge, improving flexibility for users

Design and Colours

Knight+ is offered in six colour options:

Single-Tone: Glossy White, Glossy Black
Dual-Tone: Matte Blue & White, Matte Red & White, Matte Yellow & White, Matte Grey & White

ZELO ELECTRIC launches Knight+
ZELO ELECTRIC launches Knight+

Availability and Booking

The Knight+ is now open for pre-booking at Zelo Electric dealerships, with deliveries beginning August 20, 2025. The scooter joins Zelo’s expanding portfolio, which includes Zoop, Knight, Zaeden, and the RTO-registered Zaeden+. Speaking on the launch, Mukund Baheti, Co-founder of Zelo Electric, said, “With Knight+, we’re delivering on our vision of premium yet affordable EVs for Bharat. At just Rs 59,990, it’s the most value-packed electric scooter in its class.”

Echoing the sentiment, Aditya Baheti, Co-founder, added, “Knight+ is built for the everyday Indian rider – someone who expects performance, practicality, and peace of mind. From our LFP battery to safety features like Hill Hold Control and Follow-Me-Home Headlamps, every detail has been thoughtfully engineered for real-world use. This launch is a major milestone in our journey to bring smart, affordable electric mobility to every rider, everywhere in India.”

ZELO ELECTRIC launches Knight+
ZELO ELECTRIC launches Knight+
Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.