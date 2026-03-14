Ferrari Amalfi Spider Debuts : Coupe Goes Topless – 3.9L V8, 640 bhp, 3.3s 0-100

As the world moves ahead, diversification has one of the key strategies legacy OEMs opt to stay relevant. For Ferrari, it was the Roma GT (Grand Touring) car which acted as the most affordable and accessible model to enter the Ferrari world. Soon, Roma emerged as a popular offering from Ferrari and expanded the brand’s lineup.

Roma was replaced by Amalfi Coupe, which debuted last year. Now, the Italian marque has come up with Amalfi Spider, which is a 2-door 2+2 seater drop-top grand tourer. Even with the heavy roof mechanism, Amalfi Spider promises similar performance as Amalfi Coupe. Ferrari will launch Amalfi Spider in India this year for Rs 5.59 Cr (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider Debuts

Where design is concerned, Ferrari Amalfi Spider looks almost identical to its coupe counterpart. Except that Amalfi Spider gets a convertible fabric roof that makes it infinitely more desirable. The colour that can be seen in these pictures is new with Amalfi Spider and it is called Rosso Tramonto.

Notable design highlights include flush door handles, sleek LED DRLs connected by gloss black plaque, slim LED headlights, four-part LED tail lights, large rear diffuser, quad exhaust tips, swanky alloy wheels and an active rear spoiler that can add 100 kg of extra downforce at 250 km/h speeds.

Fabric roof can be deployed in 13.5 seconds and at speeds of up to 60 km/h. With roof closed, there is a 255L luggage capacity as Amalfi Spider is still a grand tourer. To reduce wind noise, Ferrari has installed wind deflectors behind rear seats, which promise similar NVH performance as Ferrari’s hard top models.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider is almost identical to its coupe counterpart where interiors are concerned. For starters, there is a 2+2 seating layout and the dashboard is dominated by a flat-bottom sporty steering wheel, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, 15.6-inch driver’s instrument screen and an 8.8-inch third screen for co-driver’s entertainment.

Similar Performance as Amalfi Coupe

Coming to the juicy performance aspect of Ferrari Amalfi Spider, we can see that the company is quoting similar metrics as Coupe model. These include the 3.3 seconds 0-100 km/h sprint and a top speed of 320 km/h. If we bring 0-200 km/h metrics, we can see some differences from Amalfi Coupe as the Spider takes 0.4 seconds longer to reach 200 km/h at 9.4 seconds.

For context, Ferrari Amalfi Spider weighs 1,556 kg, which is 86 kg heavier than Amalfi Coupe. Performance comes from a 3.9L Twin Turbo V8 that is capable of delivering 640 bhp of peak power and 760 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox which sends power to rear wheels only.







