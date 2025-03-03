Ferrari Investor-Backed Ultraviolette’s Upcoming Electric Scooter For Europe To Be A Game Changer

Bangalore-based Ultraviolette Automotive, known for its high-performance electric motorcycles, is making waves again. With strong backing from EXOR N.V., the investment company behind Ferrari, the EV startup is reportedly working on a new electric scooter aimed at the European market. Speculations suggest that this scooter might be revealed at Ultraviolette’s ‘Fast Forward 2025’ event on March 5 in Bangalore.

Expanding into the European Market

Ultraviolette has already set foot in Europe with the F77 Mach 2 electric motorcycle, which debuted in October 2024 after securing L3e certification under UNECE regulations. This approval made the F77 Mach 2 road-legal in over 40 countries, including key markets in the European Union. The F77 Mach 2 Standard and F77 Mach 2 Recon variants are priced at €9,990, and initial deliveries have already commenced.

At EICMA 2024 in Milan, Ultraviolette showcased not just the F77 Mach 2 but also the Concept X, signaling its vision for the future. Now, industry insiders speculate that the brand’s next big reveal could be an electric scooter, developed with European customers in mind.

Ferrari-Backed Investor & Global Expansion

Ultraviolette’s rapid expansion has been fuelled by strategic investments. In 2022, EXOR N.V.—Ferrari’s holding company—invested in the Indian EV startup, a move that signalled strong confidence in Ultraviolette’s technology, product lineup, and long-term strategy.

Now, rumours suggest that Ultraviolette could be developing a new high-performance electric scooter, jointly developed with Ferrari’s team. While details remain under wraps, teaser images hint at a sporty, futuristic design, aligning with Ultraviolette’s aggressive styling and performance-oriented DNA.

Is Ultraviolette Making an Electric Scooter for Europe?

While Ultraviolette has not officially confirmed the scooter project, but the new teaser does point towards the fact that the brand is getting ready to reveal a new electric scooter on 5th March at their ‘Fast Forward 2025’ event. This upcoming electric scooter will allow the Indian brand to strategically position itself in the European scooter market, which is far more mature.

With high demand for powerful, long-range electric scooters in Europe, Ultraviolette could leverage its technological expertise from India to create a compelling premium electric scooter that caters to European consumers.

Ultraviolette’s Existing Product Range

Currently, Ultraviolette’s lineup includes the F77 Mach 2 and the F77 SuperStreet, both offering impressive performance figures.

– F77 Mach 2 Standard: 7.1 kWh battery, 211 km range

– F77 Mach 2 Recon: 10.3 kWh battery, 323 km range

– Top Speed: 155 kmph

– Ride Modes: Glide, Combat, Ballistic

The F77 Mach 2 is a supersport machine with clip-on handlebars, designed for an aggressive riding posture, while the F77 SuperStreet is a more comfortable, street-oriented version suited for long-distance riding.

What’s Next?

With Ultraviolette’s Fast Forward 2025 event on March 5, we may not have to wait long to see what’s next for India’s high-performance EV brand. The potential electric scooter, coupled with Ferrari-backed investor and European expansion, is set to make the brand a formidable global player in the EV space.