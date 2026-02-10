Ferrari Luce EV Interiors Revealed – Physical Dials, Buttons, Gauges, Minimalist Design

Ferrari’s first EV ‘Luce’ uses classic aviation style dials and physical controls for easy accessibility and enhanced practicality

At a recent press event in San Francisco, Ferrari unveiled the cockpit section of its first EV named ‘Luce’. A full reveal of the car and interiors is expected later this year in May. Created in collaboration with design legend Jony Ive (ex-Apple design head) and his team at LoveFrom, the striking cockpit blends retro Ferrari vibes with cutting-edge EV tech. Let’s check out the details.

A highly tactile steering wheel

This masterpiece derives inspiration from the three-spoke wooden finish steering wheels seen with Ferrari cars in the 1950s and 1960s. In its modern form, the steering wheel is made entirely from recycled aluminium alloy. It is lightweight and has a classy, premium feel. The steering wheel houses two triangular pods with aviation-style controls.

On the left, users can select the rotary switch to choose driving modes of Range, Tour and Performance. On the right, a red manettino can be used to choose chassis configuration modes of Ice, Wet, Dry, Sport and ESC OFF. Damping and wiper controls are also provided.

Recent patents filed by Ferrari indicate that Luce EV could allow users to adjust power distribution to individual wheels. The Prancing Horse emblem could get an illuminable transparent section, which could be used to display alerts and notifications.

Analogue-style advanced instrument dials

Ferrari Luce has a 12.5-inch instrument binnacle with aviation-style dials. Installed directly to the steering column, the dials ensure easy information access without any distractions. The dials use advanced tech including bespoke Samsung OLED displays. The large central dial displays the speed with a physical needle as well as a digital readout. At the bottom, users can see the battery remaining and available range.

On the left, a smaller dial shows the power/regen percentages. There is a smaller dial on the right as well, which has readouts such as tyre pressure and G Force. The top OLED layer is illuminable and can be used to display warnings, navigation or shift aids.

Infotainment and centre console

On the right side of the instrument panel is a 10.12-inch infotainment screen, which is mounted on a ball-and-socket joint. It comes with a palm rest, making it easier for users to operate the various control buttons. The top section of the infotainment screen displays a chronograph, clock, compass and launch control information. The compact infotainment screen is in stark contrast with the large displays found in most modern cars today.

Luce’s centre console also looks pretty with its distinctive glass gear shifter (robust Gorilla Glass). Another interesting tech is the e-ink, which illuminates when the glass-aluminium key is plugged into the magnetised dock on the centre console.

As is evident from the images, Ferrari Luce’s interior is a bold retake on what an EV cockpit can be. It blends an exciting mix of tech, design brilliance and practicality. With Luce, Ferrari appears to have found a perfect way to combine tradition with technology in the age of electrification.

























