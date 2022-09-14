Ferrari Purosangue Revealed – V12 Powered Crossover SUV

At 2,033 kg dry with all lightweight options ticked, Ferrari Purosangue is the heaviest vehicle to roll out of Italian marque’s factory

Even though everyone knows Ferrari made an SUV, Ferra)ri themselves are refraining to call it an SUV. So, what is a Purosangue? Ferrari calls it a “4-door High-riding 4WD vehicle”. We’ll call it an SUV anyways. This is the first time Ferrari has made something like this.

But why does it exist in the luxury car space? SUV popularity is evergrowing, and nowadays, almost everyone wants one. Aston Martin launched DBX, Bentley has Bentayga, and even Rolls Royce tapped into market trends, and made Cullinan. SUV market demand saw Lamborghini step into it first and launch Urus. and now, Ferrari has also launched Purosangue.

All-new 2022 Ferrari Purosangue

One look at it, it doesn’t look like a typical SUV at all. Needless to say, it doesn’t look like any of the other Ferrari as well. And UV definition is constantly evolving. t is almost 5m in length and gets two rear-hinged doors. It gets a face of a crossover, LED DRLs on top and headlights placed below them flanking a large grille.

Ferrari Purosangue needs a large grille because it gets an engine at front. It isn’t exactly a front-engined vehicle as the engine is placed behind the front axle and closer to middle with a 49:51 weight distribution. It gets a transaxle, meaning that its 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox is at the rear. Purosangue is a 4WD, but both axles are not physically connected. Front wheels get a separate 2-speed gearbox and hence 4WD can’t be activated after engaging the fifth gear and upwards.

Side profile is reminiscent of a crossover, as it doesn’t feel as tall as an SUV. It gets wheel claddings to reduce visual mass. Rear doors are smaller than front and rear seats are individual. Chances are they’ll hardly be used by their customers. Rear doesn’t get a wiper as the air passing below its spoiler will clean the glass. It also gets quad exhaust pipes and snazzy-looking alloy wheels.

Ferrari Purosangue gets a carbon fibre roof as standard but customers can upgrade to an electrochromic glass roof. Interiors follow Ferrari’s recent trends. It gets a split dash design and the passenger gets a separate screen. The seating position is not like an SUV and looks like that of a sedan.

Ferrari Purosangue Specs and Features

One thing about Purosangue is that it is a proper Ferrari. If you look at Urus, it is an Audi SQ8 underneath and wears a Lamborghini suit. That’s not the case here. Purosangue gets a 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 making 725 bhp at 7,750 RPM and 716 Nm at 6,250 RPM. A turbocharged V8 could be spawned at a later date if necessary.

Headline figures are 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 10.6 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h. Weight is a little high at 2,033 kg dry even with all the lightweight options ticked. A Quadrifolglio can reach 307 km/h while costing fairly less than Purosange. Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio V6 also gets the same engine as Ferrari V8 California with two cylinders removed. As it stands, Purosangue is a technological fest and is built from the ground up as a Ferrari.

It has an active suspension system so advanced, that it negates the need for anti-roll bars. Yeah! Purosange doesn’t get anti-roll bars. Urus clicked because of its shouty Lamborghini design and road presence. Purosangue stands on 180mm of ground clearance with provision to lift it further by 30mm. Ferrari Purosangue looks like a shooting-brake sedan rather than a special/dedicated SUV.

At around $400,000 (approx 3.18 crore in India before taxes), Purosangue offers a unique proposition of a V12 Italian SUV, which Urus fails to provide. India might also see some imports. But price is likely to be upwards of 6 crores owing to our taxes and customs.