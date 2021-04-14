Fiat Argo Based SUV Spied Testing – Launch Later This Year

Upon its launch, Fiat Argo based SUV is likely to compete against SUVs in the 4-4.4m segment

Fiat branded cars might not be on sale in India anymore but the company’s spirit continues to be felt through Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) cars under the Jeep brand. However, the brand remains a potent player in the global auto industry. Recently, Fiat teased the upcoming SUV based on its premium hatchback Argo.

Codenamed Project 363 (or Progetto 363), the crossover has recently been caught testing in Brazil. It is already known that the Argo-based UV is likely to make its debut in the second half of 2021 and will go on sale in the Brazilian market first. Prototypes of the compact crossover have been spotted conducting test trials in the South American country in a fully camouflaged form.

Exterior Design

The SUV will be manufactured in Fiat’s facility in Betim, Brazil and will cater to both domestic and export demands. From the latest spy shots, it is noticed that the front face bears resemblance to the sporty hatch with a horizontally slatted and blacked-out front grille.

Headlights are slightly different from its hatch sibling although it might be a pair of auxiliary headlights in use. The air intake below the bumper gets the same all-black treatment with horizontal slats.

The Crossover definitely stands higher and taller than its hot hatch sibling. The bonnet line of the car is also very high. The most notable design aspects are the roof rails and all-black diamond-cut alloy wheels.

A similar story is expected on the rear end with taillights invading the boot lid. Interestingly, Fiat is also developing a coupe-styled crossover based on Argo which has been codenamed Project 373. Both models will be based on the same MP-1 platform of Argo.

Expected Features

Inside the cabin, the crossover is expected to be equipped with three air conditioning vents in the central part of the dashboard. Other features expected to be on offer include a semi-digital instrument console, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Uconnect connected car tech.

Expected Powertrain, Transmission Options

As far as powertrain goes, it will get multiple petrol engine options under the hood. This includes a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine from the GSE Turbo line and a 1.3-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated unit that already has begun to be produced at the Betim plant. The latter will be equipped with a flexi-fuel system that can produce 101 bhp when run on petrol and up to 109 bhp when used with ethanol.

A more powerful 1.8-litre NA petrol unit that produces up to 135 bhp could also be included in the lineup. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of CVT or a six-speed automatic that will send powers exclusively to the front wheels.

