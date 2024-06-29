Fiat Grande Panda Spied During TVC Shoot Plugged-In – Real World Pictures

Just like global Citroen C3 and eC3 hatchbacks, Fiat Grande Panda is also positioned on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform

Ever since the Fiat Grande Panda was officially revealed, it has turned quite a few heads. How could it not? It essentially captivates the retro vibe of previous Fiat Pandas and project it to a futuristic appeal that has been done quite tastefully. The first real world pictures of Fiat Grande Panda while TVC shoot have surfaced on the internet.

Fiat Grande Panda Spied – Real World Pictures

Panda has been a staple vehicle from Fiat in Europe and UK. The latest Grande Panda unveiled recently, is a nod to Panda’s classic roots, but it also incorporates a modern and contemporary design to fit into today’s supermini segment (sub 4m). The unit recently spotted looks like it is a fully electric model.

In the pictures by au_tospotter, we can see a sub 4m vehicle that doesn’t look as tall as it does in the pictures. Where exteriors are concerned, these pictures show Grande Panda’s front side and rear. Off-centre FIAT lettering on tailgate, unpainted rear bumper for a crossover look, silver elements on rear bumper, 5 element LED X-shaped tail lights are some of the notable elements.

While it is not as tall as its predecessors, new Grande Panda’s roof rails add the affect of being taller. At the sides, X-shaped motif continues and can be seen in the alloy wheel design. These are 17-inchers though, which look nice for a sub 4m vehicle. Car’s PANDA lettering on side doors is less prevalent in this brownish shade.

Overall silhouette is quite boxy, reminiscent of Panda brand. At the front, we can see a flat bonnet and a flat fascia for that all-important SUV look. Wheel arches are chunky and in a geometric shape, complementing the wheel design. Pixel effect headlights with X-shaped LED DRL signature look nice.

Also nice, is the off-set FIAT lettering on Grande Panda’s upper closed-off grill. This particular model seems to be a fully electric variant and can be seen plugged in from the front charging socket. Notably, there seems to be a second charging port on rear left quarter panel as well.

Interiors look swanky

Some time ago, spy shots from au_tospotter revealed Fiat Grande Panda interiors. We can see an overall funky appeal that should appeal to young buyers. For starters, there is a two-spoke steering wheel with FIAT lettering, steering mounted controls, electronic parking brake, electronic gear selector, twin horizontal displays and other features.

We can see fabric on the dashboard and seat upholstery. There is funky yellow contrasting stitching on seats and yellow elements on dashboard and doors. Dashboard design is multi-layered with a swanky design. On the seats, we can see embroidery reading “Panda Made With Love In Fiat”.

The new Grande Panda is positioned on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform as (Global) Citroen C3 and eC3. There will be hybrid and fully electric variants. Hybrid may feature a 100 bhp 1.2L 3-cyl engine, paired with a 28 hp electric motor, a 6-speed DCT and a 48V battery. Whereas, fully electric Fiat Grande Panda might pack a 111 bhp motor drawing power from a 44 kWh LFP battery promising up to 320 km of range on a single charge.

