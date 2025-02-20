Fiat Punto Could Make A Comeback As An Electric Car – Comments CEO

Available in India from 2009 onwards, the Fiat Punto was discontinued globally in 2018 without a direct successor

In the era of EVs, bringing back iconic cars from the past in electric form has become an exciting possibility. Fiat appears to have similar thoughts about the Punto, although no actual development has begun yet. Let’s take a look at what Fiat CEO Olivier Francois said and what it could mean for the future of Punto.

Fiat Punto Electric possible?

Responding to a query during an interview, Fiat CEO Olivier Francois said that Punto Electric could make sense in a sleek and sporty avatar. But actual launch will only be possible if the right market conditions exist. The Punto Electric project will have viability only when there is considerable demand for electric hatchbacks. Francois said that the brand will be ready with appropriate products if the market moves in that direction.

As of now, the electric segment is being driven by sedans and SUVs. In the list of best selling electric cars in the world in 2024, there is not even a single hatchback. Bestsellers include sedans like Tesla Model 3 and BYD Qin Plus, along with SUVs / trucks like Tesla Model Y, BYD Song, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning, Honda Prologue and Chevrolet Equinox EV. Even in the European market, the only hatchback among the bestsellers is the Volkswagen ID.3.

Punto electric – Prospects and challenges

If plans for Punto electric move forward, it could be using the STLA Small architecture. This platform is an upgraded version of the CMP platform, as seen with subcompact hatchbacks like Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa and Lancia Ypsilon. However, using the STLA Small architecture for Punto electric will probably create competitive conflicts with sibling offerings from Stellantis.

Another approach could be to introduce a larger version of Punto electric, based on the STLA Medium architecture. Here too, sibling rivalry is likely with other Stellantis models. Punto electric could also take the route of a sleek crossover. This approach will be something similar to that of Citroen C4. But Fiat has already hinted at a new production model inspired by last year’s Fastback concept. Unlike a ‘sleek and sporty’ design, this concept leans in a different direction.

Why didn’t Punto have a successor?

For iconic names, a successor model is usually announced. Fiat was also planning a successor for the Punto. But the project was cancelled. Interestingly, it was Francois who had cancelled the Punto successor. Francois became the Fiat CEO in 2011 and in the same year, the Punto successor project was cancelled. Francois found the successor model “okay-looking”, but not something that was just as exciting as the Punto.

Commercial viability and market dynamics also played a role in the cancellation of Punto’s successor. Francois was looking for a model that can appeal to global audiences and generate high volumes. That goal was relatively easier to achieve with a crossover/SUV, as compared to a hatchback.

