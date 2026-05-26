First Ever Ferrari Electric Car Debuts – 1050 bhp, 0-100 2.5s

World renowned Italian car manufacturer, Ferrari, has dipped its fingers in electric mobility by unveiling its first-ever fully electric vehicle. We’re talking about the Ferrari Luce, which just made its global debut with a radical new exterior design language and a new interior design direction that has gotten purists excited. Let’s take a closer look.

First Ever Ferrari Electric Car : Luce

Ferrari is known for its exuberant sportscars and supercars, which has become a poster child for automotive excellence. It is a halo brand within the automotive sphere and is associated with flamboyant and outlandish designs with immense desirability and visual drama. But the just unveiled Ferrari Luce is breaking all these for practicality and comes off as conventional.

At least, where exterior design is concerned, we can see the flamboyance take a back seat, which makes way for a conventional design language. Ferrari Luce was designed by the design firm LoveFrom which is now raising eyebrows for its rather sober approach. Luce is touted as Ferrari’s first ever EV, Ferrari’s first ever 5-seater and the most practical Ferrari ever.

It has swooping lines, minimalist approach, aerodynamically efficient sheet metal shape and has a rather large glass area. With the fascia, we can see minimal body-coloured elements as Black elements dominate the bonnet, grille area and lower bumper. Luce rides on 23-inch front and 24-inch rear alloy wheels.

Vertically oriented windshield wipers, Ferrari badging on quarter panels, black appliques on front doors, flush handles for the suicide doors, yellow-painted brake callipers, quad circular LED tail lights are notable elements. The teardrop shape of Ferrari Luce has given it a 0.254 Cd air drag coefficient, which is not exactly ground-breaking where four-door coupe sedans go.

Minimal Interiors

On the inside, Ferrari Luce has clean and user-friendly interiors which has stunned the world since the first set of images were published earlier this year. This is where LoveFrom shines for its immense expertise in industrial design, materials and minimalism. The screens are not overwhelming and the main centre screen can even be tilted towards the driver or co-driver.

Samsung’s cutting-edge custom OLED screens, three-spoke aluminium steering wheel with integrated buttons and toggles, large paddle shifters, jet-fighter like controls on roof, analogue-style instrumentation on the binnacle placed on steering column, panoramic roof, 21-speaker system and the tactile toggles for climate control and centre console, e-shifter and the key slot are notable elements.

While the interior is retro, powertrain is not. Ferrari Luce comes with four electric motors, one on each wheel, for torque vectoring and a combined system output of 1,050 bhp and combined wheel torque of 11,500 RPM in Launch Control mode. 0-100 km/h comes up in 2.5 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 6.8 seconds. Unleashed, Ferrari Luce can touch 310 km/h top speed.

This power comes from a 122 kWh battery pack which supports 350 kW charging which can add 70 kWh worth of charge in just 20 minutes. Promised range is 530 km on a single charge and Ferrari has also worked on theatrics with special speakers playing amplified motor vibration sounds for better feedback. Rear wheel steering and active suspension are notable too.











