Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Now In India – Unboxing By Himalayan Harley Dealer

Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 adventurer tourer will rival the BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4 series in India

Harley Davidson unveiled their all new motorcycle, the Pan America 1250 a few weeks ago in the USA. Now, the company is getting ready to unveil the motorcycle in India this Sunday, on 8th August 2021. That is also the day when Harley Davidson India’s Virtual Hog 2021 2.0 is scheduled.

Ahead of that, the new Pan America 1250 has started arriving at select dealerships across India. One of the first units is now on display at the Himalayan Harley Davidson dealership located in Chandigarh. The dealership has now shared an unboxing video of the new Pan America 1250, which can be seen below.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 – Features

The new Harley tourer receives several adventure centric styling cues with a tall windscreen, split seating, side slung exhaust, semi fairing design elements and a 21 liter fuel tank. It will ride on alloy wheels as standard and receive tubeless tyres with cross spoke wheels as an option.

On board features will also include LED lighting, a 6.8 inch colour TFT touchscreen display unit with Bluetooth, heated grips, steering damper, electronically adjustable semi active suspension and a tyre pressure monitoring system. An industry first feature will also include Adaptive Ride Height system which will be offered as an option. The bikes ride on 19 inch front and 17 inch rear alloy wheels.

The new Pan America is powered by a 1,252cc, Revolution Max V-Twin engine that offers 150 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm torque at 6,750 rpm. These higher RPM figures are achieved due to a short stroke design in place of a long stroke one that offers a two fold increase in rev limit over that seen on Harley’s other V Twins.

The engine also gets liquid cooling with variable valve timing, double overhead camshafts and 4 valve cylinder head. It gets mated to a 6 speed transmission with slipper clutch. Being built on a front frame, mid frame and sub frame bolt on, this results in lower overall weight standing at 242 kgs and 254 kgs on Standard and Special variant respectively.

Suspension and braking is via fully-adjustable SHOWA USD fork and monoshock and radial mono-block four piston calipers with 320mm dual front brake and 280mm single brake at the rear.

Price

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is being presented in two variants of Standard and Special. These priced between Rs 16.90 lakh to 20.26 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It may be recalled that in October last year, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market. As per the agreement, even as Harley had announced its exit front the country, Hero MotoCorp has taken over distribution rights for all Harley Davidson bikes, parts and merchandise.

Hero MotoCorp has set up 12 exclusive Harley dealerships and increased its touch points. Around 100 Harley bikes constitute the first batch and also include the new Pan America 1250 adventurer tourer. The other models include Softail, Fat Bob, and Street Bob. The booking process has commenced for all models, which are priced from Rs 10-35 lakh and have been completely pre-booked, showing the outstanding demand that Harley bikes still command in the country.