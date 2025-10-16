First Kinetic Showroom Opens In Pune – DX Electric Scooter Delivery Soon

In a historic move, Kinetic nameplate was revived for India’s 2W PV segment with the launch of Kinetic DX electric scooter. This iconic ICE scooter was reimagined into an electric avatar under the new vertical Kinetic Watts & Volts. The company opened its first ever showroom in Pune city in Maharashtra, preceded by Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic India.

First Kinetic Showroom Opens In Pune

Kinetic Watts & Volts, a new vertical from Kinetic Engineering, is commencing its sales operations by inaugurating its first ever showroom in Tingre Nagar, Pune. The company manufactures DX electric scooter in their new state-of-the-art 50 acre manufacturing facility in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra.

The first 25 scooters were lined up for delivery within the Kinetic family and 15 more are expected to arrive soon. Launch of this vehicle happened a couple of months ago. Bookings are live and deliveries to public will commence as early as next month. Pricing start from Rs 1.1 lakh (Ex-sh) for Kinetic DX and Rs 1.2 lakh (Ex-sh) for Kinetic DX+.

The first Kinetic showroom embodies modern sales strategies including well-trained sales faculty. Also, Kinetic is incorporating an interactive and tech-forward approach to help prospective customers make an informed decision. Buyers can experience the scooter first-hand too, with capacity to showcase multiple demo pieces at once.

Kinetic DC Electric Scooter

For their first ever offering, Kinetic Watts & Volts has implemented many out-of-the-box elements in DX electric scooter. The most notable of these stand-out features include a built-in charger with retractable charging cord housed neatly behind the apron, true keyless go approach with a password ignition system and self protruding pillion footrests.

Apart from these stand-out features, there are elements like cruise control, an in-built speaker that can even play music, MyKiney AI voice assistant, Telekinetics app and a dedicated Kinetic Assist button to speak to Kinetic’s helpline. There are also features like hill hold, reverse mode, 37L boot and many more.

The main draw for Kinetic DX continues to be its design, which pays homage to an iconic scooter design of the yesteryear. Powering Kinetic DX is a 2.6 kWh LFP battery, made by Range-X vertical. Range promised 116 km per charge and the top speed is 90 km/h. The hub motor is rated at 4.8 kW peak power and charging time is around 3 hours from 0-100% SOC.













