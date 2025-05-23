First Suzuki Access Electric Scooter Rolls Out Of Plant

One of India’s leading scooter manufacturers, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) is expanding their operations to include electric scooters for the first time. The company showcased its maiden electric scooter for India at 2025 Auto Expo earlier this year called e-Access or commonly (not officially) called Access Electric.

Fast forwarding to May 2025, Suzuki has commenced the production of its maiden electric scooter, the e-Access. The first unit rolled out of the production line at SMIPL’s manufacturing facility in Gurgaon, Haryana. This marks Suzuki’s entry into India’s electric scooter market and affirms Suzuki’s step towards multi-pathway solutions.

Suzuki Access Electric Scooter

For the first time, Suzuki e-Access was first showcased at 2025 Auto Expo. With its maiden electric scooter for Indian market, Suzuki promises a durable, reliable and sustainable mobility solution for daily commuters within the urban environments.

It has to be noted that Suzuki e-Access is powered by the company’s e-Technology consisting of a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery pack (LFP). Suzuki promises that the battery and other components have undergone rigorous testing for submersion, extreme temps, vibrations, drops, crush tests, punctures and motor bench.

Other notable elements of Suzuki e-Technology include Drive Mode Selector-e (SDMS-e) offering modes like Eco Mode, Ride Mode A, Ride Mode B and a Reverse Mode. The motor supports regenerative braking and the power is sent to rear wheels via a belt-drive system that is maintenance-free and low on noise and vibrations.

Sleek Design!

As seen from the showcase at 2025 Auto Expo, Suzuki e-Access looks rather stylish. It has a much sharper and sleeker design language than 2025 Access, which establishes a premium appeal. We can see a chiselled apron that houses a vertical LED DRL along with turn indicators further down.

Headlights are fully LED and they’re much sleeker and look sophisticated. Rear is kept conservative, but it looks like a premium product. Dual-tone colours, and contrasting colour for seat covers all lend an up-market appeal. We also get a sizeable TFT instrument cluster with Suzuki e-Access that will pack a host of connectivity features.

e-Access is likely to deliver a range of up to 95 km on a single charge. Top speed is pegged at 71 km/h and the electric motor packs 4.1 kW of power and 15 Nm of torque. It rides on 12-inch wheels at both ends and gets disc brakes at the front. As of now, Suzuki has not revealed an exact launch date for e-Access. When launched, it will rival Ather Rizta, Ola S1, Honda Activa e, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.