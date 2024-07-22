First Tata Curvv Real Life Images – Leaked Ahead Of Launch

At launch, Tata Curvv will get both ICE and EV versions and will primarily rival the upcoming Citroen Basalt coupe SUV

Tata Curvv is set to launch on August 7th and the car has been officially unveiled in its ICE and EV avatars. These are stylish coupe SUVs that come with slightly unique fascia to establish design distinction. Now, Tata Curvv real life images have surfaced on the internet and they demonstrate just how stylish they are.

Tata Curvv Real Life Images

India’s mainstream compact SUV segment is set to enter a new era of coupe designs starting with Tata Curvv, soon followed by Citroen Basalt. This is the first time coupe SUVs are being offered to the masses at an affordable price point and the market reception will dictate this niche’s future.

Curvv’s first real life images have emerged on the internet and show this upcoming stylish SUV in a Daytona Gray shade. What we see in the images is Curvv’s ICE version and the EV will look slightly different. Curvv ICE features a similar design DNA to other Tata vehicles like Nexon and Harrier.

At the front, we can see a flat fascia with a lot of attitude. It gets a split headlight design with LED DRLs (also double as turn indicators) and LED projector headlights below them. The DRLs are connected with a light bar in the middle. Grill designs of Curvv ICE look interesting studded with silver elements.

Front parking sensors, black painted body claddings, stylish alloy wheels with petal-like design (speculated to be 18-inchers), connected LED tail lights and flush door handles (first in the segment) are notable elements. The main highlight of Curvv over its compact SUV rivals is the sloping coupe roofline that lends an air of sophistication.

What to expect?

On the inside, features list is not yet officially confirmed by Tata Motors. However, it is not all that difficult to speculate what Curvv might come equipped with. For starters, we expect Nexon EV’s 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Arcade.ev app suite, iRA connected car tech, 9-speaker audio system from JBL and more.

Features like a 10.25-inch instrument display with full-screen navigation, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable front seats, electronic parking brake, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, keyless entry, push-button start, cooled glovebox, LED lighting all around, mood lighting, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera and excellent crash safety ratings are expected.

Powertrain-wise, Tata Motors has mentioned that Curvv will adhere to their multi-fuel strategy and come in Petrol, Diesel and EV versions. While Curvv ICE’s powertrains will be shared with Nexon, Curvv EV might pack a larger battery than Nexon EV LR (around 50 kWh) and a more powerful battery.

