Force Gurkha 4X2 Homologated – New Base Variant Rivals Thar RWD

Except for Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the other two lifestyle off-road SUVs, Thar and Gurkha, will be offering base variants in 4X2 config

After years of speculation and test mules sightings, Force Motors has finally launched 2024 Gurkha with a bunch of new features. Primary highlight of this 2024 Gurkha is its 5 Door variant which is more practical to live with than its 3 Door counterpart. Now, Force Motors is launching a 4X2 base variant that should establish attractive pricing.

Force Gurkha 4X2 – Fastest & Quickest Gurkha

After the launch of 2024 Gurkha, Force Motors is eyeing to capitalise on the trending lifestyle adventure SUV genre. In that regard, Force Motors is working on a new base variant for Gurkha and the same has now been homologated and document has been leaked as well.

As seen in these homologation document, Force Motors has coined a new base variant for Gurkha. Called Gurkha 4X2 BS VI FM 2.6 CR 2400 3+D, this variant will soon be the entry-level portal in Gurkha’s portfolio and will rival the likes of Mahindra’s Thar RWD that is currently one of the best-selling variants.

Force Motors is only offering the 4X2 version with smaller 3 Door Gurkha, while 5 Door Gurkha gets 4X4 transfer case and capabilities as standard fitment. With time, the company might choose to launch a 4X2 version of 5 Door Gurkha if there is enough demand for the same from buyers and enthusiasts.

Other variants on top of this upcoming base variant include Gurkha 4X4 BS VI FM 2.6 CR 2400 (3+D) and Gurkha 4X4 BS VI FM 2.6 CR 2825 96+D). When looking at the names of all variants, it is evident that the new base 4X2 variant is likely to get all the features and creature comforts and will only miss out on off-road capabilities.

How much should it cost?

Rs. 9.99 lakh was the golden number when Mahindra launched the new base variant of Thar. Called AX (O), it came equipped with a smaller 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo diesel engine making 120 PS of peak power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Main highlight was that it lacked a transfer case and hence this 4X2 variant achieved that sweet Rs. 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh) base price.

However, Thar base price now start from Rs. 11.35 lakh (Ex-sh) and fully loaded Thar LX 1.5 Diesel RWD costs Rs. 12.85 lakh (Ex-sh). Gurkha 4X2 3 Door will have to compete with this price. 3 Door Gurkha 4X4 costs Rs. 16.75 lakh (Ex-sh). If the new base variant is priced around Rs. 13.5 lakh (Ex-sh), it could prove interesting to buyers.

Force Motors only has one engine in its portfolio and the same FM 2.6 CR engine is plonked on MUVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MCVs, vans and even buses. In Gurkha, this engine makes 140 PS of peak power and is mated to a sole 5-speed gearbox. Considering it will be the lightest Gurkha ever, it should naturally be the fastest too.