Force Gurkha 5 Door SUV Launch Confirmed – Will Rival Thar, Jimny

With enhanced creature comforts, new-gen, BS6 Gurkha is better positioned to take on Mahindra Thar

Showcased at 2020 Auto Expo, all-new Force Gurkha is expected to be launched soon. It appears that things were delayed due to challenges related to the pandemic. Apart from Thar, new Gurkha will also rival upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It will be interesting to see developments in this space, which is currently dominated by Thar.

Force Gurkha 5-door variant details

Once new Gurkha is launched, it will be followed by a 5-door version. This has been confirmed by Force Motors. The 5-door variant is currently under development. It might take several months before it’s available at showrooms. 5-door Gurkha will compete with 5-door versions of Thar and Jimny. 5-door Thar is expected to be available by 2023.

Talking about 5-door Jimny, it is expected to debut next year. However, exact timeline for Indian market is not available at this point of time. It is to note that 3-door Jimny is already being produced in India. However, all units manufactured are for export purposes only. Jimny has a huge demand globally and is sold out in several markets.

Not much information is available about 5-door Gurkha, but it’s expected to get an additional set of features. New-gen 3-door Gurkha has been equipped with creature comforts such as touchscreen infotainment system with support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The basic idea would be to position 5-door Gurkha as a complete mobility solution for the entire family. 5-door Gurkha will be suitable for both city commutes and off-road tracks.

Force Gurkha 5-door powertrain

5-door Gurkha will be using the same engine as that of new, BS6 3-door Gurkha. Leaked info shows that BS6 Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6 litre diesel engine that is capable of generating 89 hp of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. It is possible that Gurkha may get a new 2.2 litre diesel motor at a later date. It will churn out 140 hp / 321 Nm.

Whether or not new Gurkha can challenge the supremacy of Thar will be revealed in the coming months. Next-gen Thar has turned out to be a runaway success with bookings in excess of 50k units. There’s so much demand that some of the variants are sold out for entire 2021. Silver lining is that high waiting period for Thar can work to Gurkha’s advantage. But things will become clear only when we get to see the numbers.

Jimny entering this space is another thing that enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for. Its closest relative in India, Maruti Gypsy, was once a popular all-terrain vehicle in the country. The possibility of Jimny giving a tough fight to Thar cannot be ruled out.