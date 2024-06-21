Force Gurkha Automatic Launch Planned – Gearbox From Japan’s JATCO

To improve competencies against rivals Thar and Jimny, Force Motors is also working on a new Gurkha 4×2 variant

A few years back, Force Gurkha seemed content with its niche fan base and off-road focused market positioning. But with the lifestyle adventure SUV segment registering strong growth, Force Motors senses a significant opportunity for Gurkha in this space.

Force Gurkha automatic transmission details revealed

To target a larger segment of users, Force Motors recently launched the new 3-door and 5-door versions of Gurkha. The SUV is popular for its all-terrain capabilities and wide range of off-road equipment. However, with just a 5-speed manual transmission, Gurkha’s full potential is yet to be unlocked. That’s why Force Motors has started evaluating the possibility of an automatic transmission option for Gurkha. This will be offered with both the 3-door and 5-door variants of Gurkha.

There are plans to source the automatic transmission from leading global supplier JATCO (Japan Automatic Transmission Company). In India, JATCO is currently supplying the CVT gearbox for Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Across international markets, JATCO manufactures a comprehensive range of gearbox options. It includes CVTs for hybrids as well as small, medium and large FWD models. JATCO also supplies torque converter automatics that includes 4 and 6 speed units for FWD models. For RWD models, JATCO offers 5, 7 and 9-speed torque converter automatic options.

For Gurkha, Force Motors is likely to use a 7-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It can work well with the SUV’s 4×4 setup. Moreover, a 7-speed torque converter automatic will help achieve a high bottom-end torque. This will ensure that off-road performance can be maintained at around the same level, as achievable with the manual gearbox.

Improved competencies against rivals

Not having an automatic gearbox is a big limiting factor for Force Gurkha. Even more so because rivals Jimny and Thar are available with automatic options. Maruti Jimny has a 1.5-litre petrol engine that delivers 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 4AT. Mahindra Thar has transmission options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. The latter is available with both the 2.2-litre diesel and the 2.0-litre petrol engine. The 1.5-litre diesel is offered with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

With its 2.6-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine, Force Gurkha delivers best-in-class performance of 140 PS and 320 Nm. With an automatic gearbox, Force Gurkha can enhance its market reach. Force Gurkha is an immensely capable off-roader. It has features such as best-in-class ground clearance of 233 mm, 4×4 electronic shift, air intake snorkel and mechanically actuated differential locks on both axles. With the new-gen Gurka, passenger comfort, convenience and safety have also undergone some major upgrades.

Force Gurkha automatic price

Users may have to pay an additional Rs 1 lakh for the Gurkha automatic variants. The 3-door and 5-door Gurkha variants are currently priced at Rs 16.75 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, respectively. So, the automatic Gurkha variants are expected to cost around Rs 18 lakh for the 3-door model and around Rs 19 lakh for the 5-door model. In comparison, Thar 4×4 automatic variants are available in the price range of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 17.60 lakh.

