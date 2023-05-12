Force Gurkha Pickup Spied For The First Time – Launch Soon?

Force Motors is getting ready to launch a pickup version of their Gurkha SUV – Here are the first spy shots

Pickup trucks are one of the most versatile forms of automobiles in the world. Currently, there are only two pickup trucks on offer in India. Isuzu V-Cross Hi-Lander starts from Rs. 19.49 lakh and Toyota Hilux starts from Rs. 30.4 lakh (both prices ex-sh). Prospect of a sub Rs. 10 lakh pickup truck died with Tata Xenon XT and Mahindra Scorpio Getaway.

But the prospect of Rs. 15 lakh pickup truck might soon be a reality as Force Motors is testing one based on its Cruiser MUV. When launched, it will slot into Gurkha brand and will be the most affordable pickup truck in India for PV space. The test mule looks production ready too. Launch might be sooner than later.

Force Gurkha Pickup Spied For The First Time

This is not the first time we are seeing this pickup truck. Indonesia-based Republik Motor showcased it first at Defence Expo and Forum under Ksatria brand with intended military use. There, Repulik equipped this pickup truck with a missile launcher too. Force Gurkha Pickup’s main strength will be Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6-inspired looks.

Sticking with the test mule in India, it was completely naked, without any camouflage. Automotive enthusiast Aniket Virat spotted this test mule near Pune. One look at this pickup is enough to understand that it is not designed from the ground up to be a pickup truck. Instead, it is based on the Cruiser MUV.

If Force Motors designed it as a pickup from scratch, it would have a physically separated load bay which is standard practice in CV space. Also, a proper truck tailgate instead of a side-hinged bottom half tailgate from Cruiser.

That said, development costs will be lower as it is based on Cruiser MUV. The area behind rear doors is transformed into a loading bay with wheel-well intrusions. This is where Cruiser seated 8 people on side-facing bench seats.

Mercedes-Benz sourced engine with 4X4

Rear occupants get sliding windshield windows to access the load bay. Stuck glass would be less rattly. It has the same 18” alloy wheels as 5-door Gurkha and the same tail lights as Cruiser MUV. The load bay seems to have a bed liner installed, which might be a part of official accessories. Front look will be identical to the Gurkha.

Every Force Motors (PV and CV) vehicle has the same Mercedes-Benz sourced FM CR 2.6L turbo diesel engine. Performance numbers will be around 90 bhp and 250 Nm. A sole 5-speed gearbox and a 4X4 transfer case with front and rear mechanically locking diff are highly likely.