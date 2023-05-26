Force Gurkha Pickup Truck Spotted With Soft Top – Military Use?

Just like every other vehicle from the company, Force Gurkha Pickup truck will come equipped with a 2.6L FM CR diesel motor, mated to a 5-speed gearbox

The cat is out of the bag already and we know that Force Motors is toying with the idea of launching a Pickup version of its Cruiser MUV under Gurkha brand. One of our readers spotted it testing around Pune without any camouflage. It had a dark green shade. If launched in India, it would “pickup” where the Tata Xenon and Mahindra Scorpio Getaway left.

YouTube channel Area Of Interest recently uploaded a video covering a camouflaged version of the same vehicle. Except, this one had a soft top covering its load bay. This might very well be Force Motor’s showcase to the Indian Military. Pickup trucks are very versatile and pose compatibility with multiple Military applications.

Force Gurkha Pickup Truck Spotted With Soft Top

As of now, the Indian un-armored vehicle fleet is vastly dominated by Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. It offers a soft top that can be removed entirely. This is of paramount importance for the Military as removing the top will reduce blind spots for engagement with hostilities. Something which Tata Safari Storme and Mahindra Scorpio Classic lack.

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly in negotiations with the Indian Military for development of Jimny with a soft top. Jimny is yet to launch in India, which will happen on June 7th. Later on, there might be a possibility of Jimny inducting in the Indian Military.

Pickup trucks in Indian Military

Looking at this Force Gurkha Pickup truck test mule, it reminds me of green coloured Isuzu V-Cross test mule with a soft top. That one was rumoured to be on testing by the Indian Military for induction too. There was full camouflage on this particular Force Gurkha pickup test mule, which was not the case with previous test mule sightings.

So, there is a possibility of light armoring (steel or kevlar) with this test mule. The 2.6L FM CR turbo diesel engine should be par for the course too even with light armouring. We say this because Force Motors equips the same engine in its buses too with 7,550 kg gross weight capacity. Performance numbers might vary when compared to the 90 bhp and 250 Nm of the Gurkha SUV.

Other notable elements

Gurkha’s front snorkel and 18” alloy wheels are present on this test mule too. Bottom half of the Cruiser MUV’s side-hinged tailgate is present as well. 4X4 functionality from a 2-speed transfer case along with front and rear mechanically lockable differentials are highly likely too.

Come to think of it, Tata Yodha Crew Cab 4X4 has comparable mechanical prowess of a Gurkha pickup truck or an Isuzu V-Cross, but only costs Rs. 10.71 lakh (ex-sh). For context, Force Cruiser MUV without 4X4, locking front and rear differentials, 18” alloy wheels, snorkel, soft top and any other fancy gizmo costs Rs. 13.31 lakh (ex-sh).