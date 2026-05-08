Force Gurkha Price Hike May 2026 – Thar, Jimny Rival Costlier By Rs 36k

India’s lifestyle off-roader segment is ruled by one name, which is the Thar. Mahindra offers Thar in 3-Door (Thar) and 5-Door (Thar Roxx) configurations and it is the country’s best-selling lifestyle off-road SUV by a long shot. Challenging this juggernaut are Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.

The latter comes closer to Thar in terms of size and appeal, while Jimny appears as pint-sized to many. For the month of May 2026, Force Motors has hiked the prices of Gurkha, making it dearer to buyers by up to Rs 35,646. Let’s take a closer look.

Force Gurkha Price Hike May 2026

Gurkha lifestyle off-road SUV is offered in two versions – Gurkha 3-Door and Gurkha 5-Door. The Gurkha 3-Door gets a standard 4-seater layout with two front doors and a tailgate. Gurkha 5-Door, on the other hand, gets four doors along with a rear tailgate as standard.

Where the new prices are concerned, Force Gurkha 3-Door now costs Rs 16.31 lakh (Ex-sh) and Gurkha 5-Door now costs Rs 17.63 lakh (Ex-sh). This results to a price hike of Rs 35,552 with Gurkha 3-Door model and Rs 35,646 with Gurkha 5-Door model. These models do not get any further variants to make purchasing decision easier for buyers.

So, all the features and equipment advertised with Gurkha, are standard fitment. Notable among them are Mercedes G-Class inspired design, circular LED headlights with stylish DRLs, cornering lights, 18-inch alloy wheels with A/T tyres, a functional snorkel for 700 mm water wading and more.

On the inside, Force Gurkha comes with a 9-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch fully digital instrument screen, dual front airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, manual AC, rear AC vents with dedicated blower, captain seats, shift-on-the-fly 4X4 system with locking front and rear differentials.

Specs & Powertrains

Dimensionally, Gurkha 5-Door measures 4,390 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, 2,095 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. It is wrapped with 255/65-R18 tyres and ground clearance is 233 mm. Approach angle is 39-degrees, rampover angle is 28-degrees and departure angle is 37-degrees.

There is only one engine option with Force Gurkha and both 3-Door and 5-Door versions get the same option. It is a 2.6L Mercedes-derived FM 2.6 CR ED Turbo Diesel engine. In the Gurkha, this engine is tuned to deliver 138 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque, mated to a sole 5-speed gearbox option.