HomeCar NewsForce Gurkha Price Hike May 2026 - Thar, Jimny Rival Costlier By...

Force Gurkha Price Hike May 2026 – Thar, Jimny Rival Costlier By Rs 36k

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni
Force Gurkha Price Hike May 2026
Force Gurkha Price Hike May 2026

India’s lifestyle off-roader segment is ruled by one name, which is the Thar. Mahindra offers Thar in 3-Door (Thar) and 5-Door (Thar Roxx) configurations and it is the country’s best-selling lifestyle off-road SUV by a long shot. Challenging this juggernaut are Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha.

The latter comes closer to Thar in terms of size and appeal, while Jimny appears as pint-sized to many. For the month of May 2026, Force Motors has hiked the prices of Gurkha, making it dearer to buyers by up to Rs 35,646. Let’s take a closer look.

Force Gurkha 3-Door
Force Gurkha 3-Door

Force Gurkha Price Hike May 2026

Gurkha lifestyle off-road SUV is offered in two versions – Gurkha 3-Door and Gurkha 5-Door. The Gurkha 3-Door gets a standard 4-seater layout with two front doors and a tailgate. Gurkha 5-Door, on the other hand, gets four doors along with a rear tailgate as standard.

Where the new prices are concerned, Force Gurkha 3-Door now costs Rs 16.31 lakh (Ex-sh) and Gurkha 5-Door now costs Rs 17.63 lakh (Ex-sh). This results to a price hike of Rs 35,552 with Gurkha 3-Door model and Rs 35,646 with Gurkha 5-Door model. These models do not get any further variants to make purchasing decision easier for buyers.

2024 Force Gurkha
Force Gurkha 5-Door

So, all the features and equipment advertised with Gurkha, are standard fitment. Notable among them are Mercedes G-Class inspired design, circular LED headlights with stylish DRLs, cornering lights, 18-inch alloy wheels with A/T tyres, a functional snorkel for 700 mm water wading and more.

On the inside, Force Gurkha comes with a 9-inch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 7-inch fully digital instrument screen, dual front airbags, tyre pressure monitoring, manual AC, rear AC vents with dedicated blower, captain seats, shift-on-the-fly 4X4 system with locking front and rear differentials.

2024 Force Gurkha - Brochure, Specs, Features
Force Gurkha – Brochure, Specs, Features

Specs & Powertrains

Dimensionally, Gurkha 5-Door measures 4,390 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, 2,095 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,825 mm. It is wrapped with 255/65-R18 tyres and ground clearance is 233 mm. Approach angle is 39-degrees, rampover angle is 28-degrees and departure angle is 37-degrees.

2024 Gurkha
Force Gurkha

There is only one engine option with Force Gurkha and both 3-Door and 5-Door versions get the same option. It is a 2.6L Mercedes-derived FM 2.6 CR ED Turbo Diesel engine. In the Gurkha, this engine is tuned to deliver 138 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque, mated to a sole 5-speed gearbox option.

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