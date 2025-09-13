Force Motors GST Cuts Up To Rs 6.81 Lakh – Gurkha, Urbania, Trax, Traveller

Reduction in GST rates is set to benefit most of Force Motors’ vehicle range such as Traveller, Trax, Monobus, Urbania and Gurkha

Force Motors, India’s leading van manufacturer, has announced that it will pass on the full benefit of GST rate cuts to its customers. For most of Force Motors’ vehicles, the GST rate has been slashed from 28% to 18%. With reduced pricing, vans, mass mobility products like buses, ambulances and SUVs can witness increased demand in the coming months. Let’s check out the new prices of Force Motors’ product range.

Force Motors GST-linked price reduction – Traveller, Trax, Monobus

Prices of Force Motors Traveller vehicles have been reduced in the range of Rs 1.18 lakh to Rs 4.52 lakh. Traveller range includes passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances and cargo delivery vans. In the commercial vehicle segment, Force Traveller range commands a market share of more than 65%. Force Motors is considered India’s largest van and ambulance manufacturer. The company has also emerged as the fastest growing school bus manufacturer. Across the Traveller range, both diesel and CNG options are available.

Force Trax vehicles see a price reduction in the range of Rs 2.54 lakh to Rs 3.21 lakh. In the passenger vehicle segment, options include Trax Cruiser, Trax Toofan and Citiline. Trax range also has school vans, cargo delivery vans and ambulances. Trax vehicles are known for their robust construction. This makes them suitable for challenging conditions, as often seen across rural and off-road environments. Trax range caters to both private and commercial segments.

Force Monobus sees a price drop in the range of Rs 2.25 lakh to Rs 2.66 lakh. Monobus has the claim of being the only 33/41-seater monocoque bus in India. It is available in both passenger bus and school bus formats. Monobus is developed entirely in India and is around 1,000 kg lighter than conventional models. This ensures significant fuel savings. Power to Monobus is supplied via a Mercedes-derived 2.6-litre common rail engine that generates 114 hp and 350 Nm of torque. Advanced safety features such as Electronic Stability Program are available.

Force Urbania, Gurkha – New prices after GST rate revision

Force Urbania vehicles see a price reduction in the range of Rs 2.47 lakh to Rs 6.81 lakh. These are known for their superior comfort and safety. A total of 25 segment-first features are available with Force Urbania. Three sizes are on offer – 10-seater, 13-seater and 16-seater. Key highlights include triple AC system, reclining seats, sealed panoramic windows and individual reading lamps and USB ports.

Prices of Force Gurkha SUV have been reduced in the range of Rs 92,900 to Rs 1.25 lakh. A popular choice among off-road enthusiasts, Force Gurkha gets power from a 2.6-litre, Mercedes-derived common rail engine. It generates 140 PS and 320 Nm of torque.

Force Gurkha has several best-in-class features such as 4X4 electronic shift, 233 mm of ground clearance, 700 mm of water wading capability and gradeability of 35%. Current prices are Rs 16.87 lakh for the 3-door variant and Rs 18.50 lakh for the 5-door Gurkha.