Force Motors Urbania Bookings Open At Rs 1 Lakh

The same 2.6L FM CR diesel engine on Force Motors Urbania, also powers Gurkha SUV as well

In India, Force Motors is known for manufacturing vans, tractors, buses and people movers. That said, the company has forayed into lifestyle segment too with Gurkha SUV. Other ventures by Force Motors are making engines, axles and transmissions for German car manufacturers like Mercedes Benz and BMW in India.

Force Motors recently launched Urbania van at a dealer meet held in Indore. Prices start from Rs 28.99 lakh. This is applicable for the medium wheelbase variant (3615 mm) that can accommodate 13 passengers + 1 driver. Force Motors have now officially opened bookings for the same.

Force Motors Urbania Bookings Open

Bookings are only accepted at select Force Motors Commercial Vehicle dealers. The ones in the metros and mini metros. The nominal booking amount is Rs. 1 lakh. Authorized dealers list to collect bookings is available on the company’s website.

Back in the good times before Covid-19 monstrosity, Force had showcased a new platform for its future vans. It was called T1N and it was designed to meet future mobility demands and also compatible with electrification. Force Motors had showcased both ICE and EV versions of this T1N Van at 2020 Auto Expo.

This is the production version of that prototype. Everything except the Force logo is carried over from the concept. In that place, boldly written Urbania lettering dominates the front grille. It complies with crash, rollover and pedestrian safety regulations and gets driver and co-driver airbags as well.

As compared to vans we are used to in India, Urbania is very sharp and in line with global vans. It gets a much nicer bumper. Headlights now get projector elements along with a large “C” LED DRL. Along the side, it gets stuck glass instead of sliding glass which makes it instantly more premium. Same holds true for Cruiser and Gurkha as well.

Interiors & Pricing

Force Motors Urbania Bookings are open for short, medium and long-wheelbase models. The long wheelbase (4400 mm) variant capable of seating 17 excluding driver, costs Rs. 31.25 lakhs, short wheelbase (3350 mm) variant capable of seating 10, excluding driver, costs Rs. 29.50 lakhs and lastly, the flagship medium wheelbase (3615 mm) variant capable of seating 13, excluding driver, costs Rs. 28.99 lakhs.

One thing to be noted is that the short wheelbase variant gets 43% GST, whereas medium and long wheelbase variants gets GST of 28%. The capacity for phase 1 is pegged at 1000 vehicles per month. Series production has begun and the first lot of vehicles will reach dealerships within 15 days.

The vehicle showcased at 2020 Auto Expo only had 13+D seating configuration. Interiors are revamped with a modern dashboard layout. T1N is based on a monocoque platform and gets just one door at the front for ingress and egress. Features include individual AC vents, best-in-segment cabin space and standing space, reclining seats, individual reading lamps and USB ports and sealed panoramic windows.

Powering Urbania, is the same 2.6L FM CR turbo-diesel engine that is tuned to make 115 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. This engine is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. The electric version has not yet surfaced.