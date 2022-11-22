Force Urbania New Gen T1N Van Platform Debuts – First Look

Key differentiating factors for Force Motors Urbania are its sporty profile, enhanced comfort and range of first-in-segment features

India’s largest van maker, Force Motors has unveiled its next-gen shared mobility platform named Urbania. It was recently showcased at a dealers meet organized in Indore. The event comprised plant visit and test drives and was attended by select dealers from India and abroad.

Codenamed T1N, Urbania was first showcased at 2020 Auto Expo. Launch plans were apparently delayed due to the pandemic. As of now, serial production has commenced for Urbania. Force Motors has setup a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, exclusively for this next-gen shared mobility platform. The first batch of Urbania will soon start reaching dealerships.

Force Motors Urbania – Segment-first features

Urbania is a major leap over its rivals, as it has multiple features previously unseen in this segment. For example, it is India’s first fully ground-up, next generation modular monocoque panel van platform. Safety has been enhanced with hill hold assist, ESP, ABS, EBD, ETDC and all wheel ventilated disc brakes.

Urbania is first in the country to achieve compliance with crash, rollover and pedestrian safety regulations. These features are currently not even mandated for this segment as per existing Indian legislation. It essentially makes Urbania future-proof. It is also equipped with a driver and co-driver airbag.

Passengers can expect optimal comfort, as Urbania is first in segment to get independent front suspension with transverse springs. Urbania utilizes a 2-box construction, wherein the engine is placed entirely outside. This ensures the least amount of NVH in passenger compartment. Other passenger comforts include best-in-segment cabin space, individual AC vents, reclining seats, sealed panoramic windows and individual reading lamps and USB ports.

Driver comfort and convenience has been taken care of with features such as carlike steering wheel, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering column, ergonomically designed cockpit, dashboard mounted gear lever, 7-inch touchscreen with built-in Bluetooth and camera inputs, engine start-stop and reverse park assistance.

Powering Force Motors Urbania is a Mercedes-derived FM 2.6 CR ED TCIC diesel engine. It churns out 115 hp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Urbania will be available in short, medium and long wheelbase variants, with passenger capacity of 10, 13 and 17 persons, respectively. Apart from functional updates, Urbania also gets world-class styling. Some key features include a bull-inspired muscular look, first in segment projector lamps and LED DRLs and LED signature tail lamps with light guide technology.

Force Motors Urbania target market

Urbania has global aspirations and has been designed and developed accordingly. It will be available for sale in select markets across the Middle East, ASEAN, Africa and South America. It will be positioned as a value for money vehicle, especially in comparison to costlier products shipped from USA, Europe and Far East.

Force Motors has invested more than Rs 1000 crore for development of the ground up modular monocoque van and building the new state-of-the art manufacturing facilities. Experts from across the globe have contributed to the development of Urbania. A lot of effort has gone into improving, refining and validating the new platform. In its final format, Urbania seems ready to match international performance expectations.