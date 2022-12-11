New Force Urbania VAN At Dealer Showroom – First Look Walkaround

Force Urbania is available in three variants, priced in the range of Rs 28.99 lakh to Rs 31.25 lakh

Around two years back, Force Motors had unveiled its next-gen shared mobility platform, codenamed T1N. Both ICE and EV variants of the new-gen van were showcased at 2020 Auto Expo. Apparently, launch was delayed due to the pandemic.

While the electric version may take some time to reach the assembly line, serial production has commenced for ICE variant of Force Motors Urbania van. It will soon be available at select Force Motors commercial vehicle dealerships across metros and mini-metros. Ahead of that, a new video reveals the exterior and interior details for new-gen Urbania.

New Force Urbania Van – First Look Walkaround

As compared to the current breed of commonly available vans, Force Motors Urbania has taken a major evolutionary leap. It comes with a comprehensive range of segment-first features. Force Motors has also worked to improve the overall look and feel to ensure that Urbania matches global design standards.

Some of the key highlights include first-in-segment projector lamps, LED DRLs and LED signature tail lamps with light guide technology. Front fascia has a striking bull-inspired muscular design, which ensures a strong street presence. Urbania has an aerodynamically designed body, which is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also improves performance and stability. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of New Force Urbania Van, credited to Motor Planet Official.

Interiors of Force Motors Urbania are designed to offer optimal comfort and convenience, irrespective of short or long-duration journeys. Ingress and egress have been simplified with a wide-opening sliding door. The van has best-in-segment cabin space, width and stand-up height. Once seated, passengers can access features like advanced triple AC system, reclining seats and individual reading lamps and USB ports.

Urbania is equipped with sealed panoramic windows that lets users enjoy the outside views, all while eliminating unwanted dust and sound. Passengers can expect optimal ride comfort, made possible with independent front suspension with transverse springs and dual acting telescopic shock absorbers.

Force Motors Urbania engine, specs

Powering Force Motors Urbania is a 2.6L FM CR turbo-diesel motor. It churns out 115 bhp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This is the same engine that does duty on Force Gurkha SUV.

Urbania is available in three variants – short, medium and long-wheelbase. Seating capacity is 10, 13 and 17, respectively, excluding the driver. Prices are Rs 29.50 lakh, Rs 28.99 lakh and Rs 31.25 lakh. The short wheelbase variant is not the cheapest, as it attracts a higher GST rate of 43%. The medium and long wheelbase variants have a GST of 28%.

Drivers too can expect a better experience, with features such as state-of-the-art cockpit, tilt and telescopic steering, dashboard mounted gear lever, reverse park assist powered by camera and ultrasonic sensors and engine start-stop. Urbania has a 7-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and camera inputs. It supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Force Motors Urbania packs in a range of safety features. It includes collapsible steering, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, advanced ESP, hill hold assist with ESP, engine immobilizer and rollover protection. Urbania also complies with upcoming pedestrian safety norms.