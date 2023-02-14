Force Urbania Royal Delivery To Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar Of Udaipur

Force Urbania comes equipped with a 2.6L Mercedes-Benz sourced FM CR turbo-diesel engine making 115 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque

Among the few royal personalities remaining in India, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur is one of the most prominent. The royal family of Mewar recently took deliveries of two Force Urbania vehicles. Owing to its premium appeal, Urbania van seems to be the perfect choice of wheels for this royal family.

With a mission to provide a premium commuting experience to its customers, Force Motors has spawned a separate sub-brand called Urbania. It was first unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. It was codenamed T1N and was showcased in both ICE and EV guise. Shedding the Force logo at the front helps the company establish a separate identity and can be marketed as a premium vehicle.

New Force Urbania Vans

It is a premium vehicle where vans are concerned in India. Urbania gets a European van design language. Elements like LED DRLs doubling as blinkers, LED tail lights, projector headlights, sealed glass panels, triple AC system, individual reclining seats, individual AC vents, and individual USB ports lend it a premium and tech-savvy appeal.

The Driver gets tilt and telescopic steering, a touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual front airbags, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a reverse parking camera, and a lot more. The new Force Urbania can’t be summed up in spec sheets and brochures.

As His Highness explains himself, Force Urbania is all about the experience. He explains how this vehicle allows a 6-feet tall person like himself to stand on the inside with zero issues, how each passenger is pampered with creature comforts and luxury amenities like reclining seats, allowing passengers to get a sense of their bedrooms.

His Highness took delivery of two Force Urbania vans to ferry guests and friends of the royal family. These vans are tasked with transporting dignitaries to the Royal City Palace in Udaipur from various locations. He explained how the name Urbania from Force Motors resonates with India’s efforts in making truly world-class vehicles.

URBANIA: The Perfect Vehicle for Royalty

Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar is immensely proud he has zeroed in on an Indian vehicle that is in line with global standards. This would be a wonderful opportunity to show off India’s profound manufacturing capabilities with potential to wow his guests from abroad.

Being the most premium van in India with seating for 10, 13 and 17 passengers with varied wheelbases – There seems to be an Urbania for every need. With Urbania, Force has created quite a niche for itself. The only other vehicle coming close to Force Urbania van is Tata Winger. That said, it falls short where features and creature comfort are concerned and winger names are still associated with CVs, ambulances and school buses.

Urbania is a specifically tailored brand in Force Motor’s portfolio which only aims to offer a premium experience for its customers. In His Highness’ words, its all about the experience with Force Urbania. Prices for Force Urbania start from Rs. 29.50 lakh, Rs 28.99 lakh and Rs 31.25 lakh (all prices ex-sh) for short, medium and long wheelbase models.