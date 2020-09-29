Ford EcoSport, Endeavour May Get Basecamp Off Road Accessories Pack

With Diwali festive season approaching, Ford could launch a new variant of EcoSport – their best selling car in India

Ford recently introduced the Sport Variant of its flagship offering- Endeavour in India. This is nothing but the top-spec Titanium+ trim given an all-black treatment at the exterior. However, it seems the American brand does not want to stop at that.

The company has recently trademarked another variant called BaseCamp in India. Ford launched the Everest (name of Endeavour in many foreign markets) BaseCamp in Australia and New Zealand as a fully accessorised variant. With Endeavour already getting the Sport treatment, is it the turn of EcoSport to get a new edition ahead of Diwali festive season?

BaseCamp accessory pack

In Australia, the BaseCamp is available as an off-road oriented accessory pack which enhances the ruggedness of the Endy and also improves its already impressive off-roading prowess. It also enhances its utilitarian look with all the additions making it more a lifestyle vehicle.

The accessory package launched in Australia consists of components such as bonnet protector, tow bar, nudge bar, black roof-mounted carry bars, sunseeker awning, snorkel, Pioneer roof platform and more. The package, if launched in India is expected to get the same contents for Endeavour. Just like the Australian version, Endeavour BaseCamp or the EcoSport BaseCamp is not expected to receive any mechanical or aesthetic updates.

When it comes to pricing, if we consider the one sold in Australia, the Endeavour BaseCamp comes at a premium of AUD $1000 (roughly INR 1.0 lakh) over the standard model. Similar prices are also expected in India.

Ford Endeavour Sport

As mentioned earlier, Endeavour recently got a Sport variant which has been given an-black treatment. The black treatment can be found on many exterior parts such as the new honeycomb front grille, blackened alloy wheels, multiple blacked-out elements on the ORVMs, roof rails, front and rear bumpers. Unfortunately, the visual updates have been restricted to the exterior as the interior still receives a classic dual-tone treatment.

Features on offer

The equipment list too remains identical to the standard model which consists of an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-way powered front seats, tyre pressure monitor, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control and much more. It also gets Ford’s in-car connectivity technology called Ford Pass. To ensure safety of on boarders, Ford Endeavour is packed with features such as front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability program, terrain management system, etc.

Powertrain Details

The BS6 compliant Ford Endeavour is powered by a 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo diesel engine which churns out 168 bhp and 420 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are carried out by a ten-speed automatic gearbox. It also comes equipped with a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range gearbox. Ford Endeavour Sport directly locks horns with Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo.