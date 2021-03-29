Ford Bronco 1st Unit Auctioned For USD 1.075 Million (Rs 7.8 Crore)

2021 Bronco First Edition receives new colour scheme of Lightning Blue with Black interiors

The 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition was first announced in July last year. It had instantly appealed to customers as all of them got booked in a few hours. The automaker increased allotment from 3,500 units to 7,000 units which also met with equal demand. With no more increase in volume, the Ford Bronco SUV is now poised for launch in spring of 2021.

Ford Bronco VIN001

Just ahead of the launch, the first unit of the new Ford Bronco VIN001 was auctioned in Arizona at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction. The amount fetched for the first unit of Ford Bronco is USD 1,075,000 which is approx Rs 7.8 crores as per today’s conversion rates.

When not at the auction, the Bronco First Edition is priced $59,305 (Rs. 43,66,805) for the two door variant going up to $63,500 (Rs. 46,75,695) for the four door model which excludes the $1,495 destination charge. The proceeds from the auction will be donated for a good guess. In this case, it will be donated to National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound.

Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, “We helped raise millions of dollars through the sale of nine charity vehicles, which included a record number of VIN 001 and first production models ever offered at auction.

We’re grateful to our partners at Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and GMC chose to leverage the Barrett-Jackson stage and give collectors the opportunity to own a piece of history and also benefit critical organizations. I continue to be inspired by their commitment to supporting those who need our help the most.”

Bronco First Edition

2021 Bronco First Edition is seen in a striking colour of Lightening Blue. This exclusive colour will not be available on the rest of the Bronco lineup. The Lightning Blue exterior colour joins four others available on the First Edition that includes Area 51, Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Cactus Gray and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat which are also available on the rest of the Bronco trims.

2021 Bronco First Edition models are offered in both Lux and Sasquatch packages with heated leather seating, B&O sound system and a 12 inch infotainment display. The four door Bronco Badlands gets an Oxford White colour scheme with a removable hard top.

Engine options

Two turbocharged engine options are on offer. 2.3 liter EcoBoost 4 cylinder and 2.7 liter EcoBoost 6 cylinder V6. The former 270 horsepower and 420 Nm torque while the latter delivers 310 horsepower and 542 Nm torque.

Transmission options on offer are 7 speed and 10 speed automatic. The more powerful unit is only offered with 10 speed. Both engines are offered exclusively with 4×4 drive system. The first unit which was auctioned, is powered by 2.7 liter unit.