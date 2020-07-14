All new Ford Bronco SUV comes with segment best suspension travel, ground clearance, water fording capabilities, crawl ratio and departure angles

Ford has resurrected the Bronco nameplate, with the same style and off road performance as seen in its predecessors of the 1960’s. This time however, the 2021 Bronco will come in with the regular two-door and more importantly as a first ever four-door model. It will be presented in six guises of a base Bronco, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, and top of the line Badlands.

Designed for the wild, the new Ford Bronco stands the test of durability, capability and is seen with several first in segment features be it in its 4×4 capabilities, powerful EcoBoost engines and 7 speed manual transmission. It also gets best in class 94.75:1 crawl ration, high ground clearance at 11.6 inches (294 mm), long travel suspension, water fording capabilities of upto 33.5 inches along with breakover at a maximum of 29 degrees and departure angle at 37.2 degrees. There is also the segment first digital trail mapping feature that enables users to plan, record and share their off-roading adventures via all-in-one app.

Owners, desiring to enhance style and performance of the Ford Bronco, which is slated to be priced from $29,995 (Rs 22.6 lakhs), can choose from a range of over 200 factory after market accessories that come in for both the two door and four door Bronco starting from $100.

True to its off roading capabilities, the Ford Bronco, which receives heavy duty modular steel bumpers, is fitted with tow hooks at the front and rear along with Ford Performance accessory winch mount. The top of the line variants also receive steel shields to protect hardware, front bash plate and shields to protect engine, transmission, transfer case and fuel tank. The Ford Bronco can also be fitted with side rock rails that are built to balance the weight of either sides of the 4×4.

More segment first features also include a semi active hydraulic stabilizer bar that offers best in class articulation and ramp angle index for off camber terrain while the Ford Bronco sits on factory fitted 35 inch off road tyres both on the two door and four door models. The Ford Bronco is presented in seven colors options that include Oxford White and Rapid Red Metallic clear coat, while the others are shades of blue, black, gray and silver. Being positioned on a fully boxed, high tensile steel chassis, offers best in class suspension travel which is 17 percent higher at the front and rear as compared to any of its other rivals.

The 2021 Ford Bronco is powered by a 2.3 liter turbocharged EcoBoost, inline four engine mated to a 7 speed manual transmission. The 2.3 liter engine offers 270hp power and 310 Nm torque. There is also a more powerful 2.7 liter EcoBoost V6 engine mated to a 10 speed automatic capable of 310 hp power and 400 Nm torque. It gets G.O.A.T – Go Over Any Type of Terrain driving modes including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving. Power is sent to wheels via a Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid rear axle and Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential unit. Both of these come in with Spicer Performa-Trak electronic locking differentials capable of better traction over the most challenging of terrain.

On board technologies see the inclusion of Train Control for cruise control over lower speeds and Train Turn Assist ensuring better off road turning radii via torque vectoring. It also receives Trail One Pedal Drive acceleration and braking control for optimum slow mode rock crawling.

2021 Ford Bronco is offered in hard and soft top options. The two door models get standard three section roof system with left and right front sections and rear section. It receives a premium painted modular top in four sections with removable panels over the rear seats and cargo area. The four door variants receive four removable roof sections for left and right panels in the front, a full width central panel and a rear section. These roof panels are easily removable by unlocking the latches in the interior. The two variants offer the largest open top view in its class. The frameless doors are also removable and can be stored in protective door bags while the Bronco also gets a 150 pound capacity to secure longer items like canoes, etc.

Where the interiors are concerned, the 2021 Ford Bronco can be had with a wide range of color and material options. It gets an instrument panel as was seen on its first gen model, a multifunction color LCD panel and there are attachment points built into the instrument panel for mounting a device rack with a 12V power socket for cameras, navigation units, phones, etc. A segment first feature include a 12 inch SYNC 4 system with over the air updates, FordPass Performance app for off road navigation, with a 360 degree camera system. The Bronco also receives over 100 curated trail maps powered by NecoTrek AccuTerra Maps, Trail Offroad trail guides and FunTrek trail guides.

Bookings for the 2021 Ford Bronco have commenced. It will be produced from the company’s Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. Bookings can be done at $100 at ford.com while base price for the 2 door Bronco could be at $29,995 in addition to $1,495 destination and delivery charges.