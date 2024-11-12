Ford EcoSport Likely To Launch As A Larger SUV – To Rival Creta, Duster

With electrification goals delayed, bringing back popular ICE cars that were discontinued seems like a good move

Latest reports indicate that Ford could be working on the next-gen EcoSport. It could be launched in Europe in 2025. The new Ford EcoSport will primarily rival the new-gen Duster and Citroen C3 Aircross.

New-gen Ford EcoSport – What to expect?

For European markets, the new-gen Ford EcoSport is likely to gain some extra space. This is necessary since rivals have been following a similar strategy. For example, the new Duster is 4,343 mm long whereas the Citroen C3 Aircross measures 4,323 mm in length. While the exact length of the new-gen Ford EcoSport is not known, the SUV will most likely measure more than 4.3 meters. In addition to improved interior space, the bigger dimensions will also ensure a more robust road presence.

Exterior design and styling of next-gen Ford EcoSport is also expected to undergo a major refresh. New parts could include a new grille, sharper LED headlamps and DRLs and prominent front and rear bumper. Side profile will be enhanced with a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels. Next-gen Ford EcoSport will have body-coloured door handles, blacked-out pillars, roof rails and new exterior colour options. Rivals like new-gen Duster have adopted a sharper overall profile, something that is likely to be seen with the next-gen EcoSport as well.

New Ford EcoSport will be manufactured at the company’s Valencia plant in Spain. The earlier discontinued model was manufactured at the company’s Craiova facility in Romania. Next-gen Ford EcoSport is likely to use the production capacity that was earlier allocated for Ford Galaxy and S-Max. Both these models were discontinued in April 2023.

Next-gen Ford EcoSport – Powertrain options, Features

Multiple powertrain options could be made available with the next-gen Ford EcoSport. For European markets, the popular 1.0-litre EcoBoost, mild-hybrid, 3-cylinder petrol engine could be one of the options. Fully electric powertrain options could also be offered, but there is no official confirmation.

New Ford EcoSport will be getting a completely revised equipment list. The package will include a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, 360° surround view camera, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and automatic climate control. Single-pane sunroof option could be upgraded to a panoramic unit with the higher variants of next-gen EcoSport. A comprehensive range of connectivity and ADAS features will further improve the SUV’s marketability.

Will next-gen Ford EcoSport come to India?

In India, the Ford EcoSport was a sub-4m SUV. It competed with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Although EcoSport was a popular choice, its sales plateaued when rivals started offering an extended equipment list at around the same price point.

As of now, Ford has not shown any intentions to launch the next-gen EcoSport in India. The company’s operations in India at the Chennai plant are catering to the export markets. They have not confirmed the start of domestic operations yet, but there are rumours that Ford plans to launch CBU models from next year.

