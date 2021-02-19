Ford EcoSport New Variant Spied At Dealer – No Spare Wheel On Tailgate

From the looks of it, the changes in the 2021 Ford EcoSport are limited to its aesthetics and will be available in a new trim

Ford EcoSport holds a special place in the Indian automotive industry as it is in the truest sense the flag bearer of a segment that now rakes in huge sales volumes for the Indian market. It all started with EcoSport when it launched in India back in 2013 and kickstarted the sub-4 metre crossover space.

Now, there are a plethora of options to consider with each offering bringing its individual strengths. However, over the course of time, EcoSport seemed to have lost the race by lagging behind the newer entrants. While its export volumes are still strong, it does not command the same value in the Indian market anymore.

There might be multiple reasons behind this. First and foremost, it has been in the Indian market for almost a decade now yet it hasn’t received a generation update. It only received a mild mid-life facelift in 2017. Plus its premium pricing has also not worked in its favour as almost all its compatriots are more affordable. Newer SUVs in this segment are offering a lot more at a cheaper price.

Updated EcoSport

Ford is now looking to make amends by introducing some updates on EcoSport. As per the latest spy images shared by AutoWheels India, the 2021 EcoSport will come with a tailgate-mounted registration plate which means the spare wheel is shifted to a more conventional space probably under the boot. Noticeably, the boot lid is now hinged to the roof instead of being hinged to the side panels. This means it now opens upwards rather than sideways.

This is not new. International spec EcoSport which is made in India, is sold without a tailgate mounted spare wheel already. But now spotting such variant at a dealership in India, is something new.

Images of the new EcoSport spotted in a Ford dealership in Kerala have surfaced online. There are only two major changes. Apart from the removal of the spare wheel from the tailgate, it gets a thick chrome plate above the registration plate mounting area. Also, it gets a new faux skid plate at the rear bumper.

Other notable changes from the latest spy shots include a shark-fin antenna and silver-finished roof rails. the roof and spoiler are body-coloured instead of being blacked-out. This model receives LED DRLs, 7-spoke alloy wheels and projector headlamps. Sources suggest that all these updates are part of a new trim that is likely to be positioned between Titanium and Sports trim.

Engine, Transmission Options

The subcompact SUV currently offers two powertrain options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The former kicks out 121 bhp and 149 Nm of peak torque whereas the oil burner pushed out 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is offered as standard across the range while a 6-speed automatic is option is only available in the top-end petrol variant.

A few weeks earlier, it was reported that EcoSport will also offer a turbocharged petrol engine option which was said to be borrowed from Mahindra XUV300. However, that seems unsure since the latest reports suggesting all joint venture projects between Ford and Mahindra have been kept on hold.

Source