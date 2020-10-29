Ford EcoSport Prices Hiked For The 3rd Time In 2020 – New Prices

Ford EcoSport continues to post decent sales, despite being the oldest car in the segment

In its third price hike this year, Ford EcoSport is now costlier by Rs 1,500. This is applicable across all variants – Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, Thunder, Titanium+, and S. With the updated prices, EcoSport petrol variants are available in the range of Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 11.58 lakh. Diesel variants are priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 11.73 lakh.

Ford EcoSport price hikes in 2020

As may be recalled, the first price hike this year for EcoSport was in January when the BS6 models were launched. At that time, prices were increased by Rs 13k. EcoSport BS6 petrol was launched at a starting price of Rs 8.04 lakh whereas the diesel range started at Rs 8.54 lakh.

Apart from the engine upgrade, there were no other major changes in EcoSport BS6. Most features such as HID headlamps, LED DRLs, sunroof, electrochromic interior rear-view mirror, rain sensing wipers, push button engine start/stop, and touchscreen infotainment system were the same as BS4 model.

Second price hike this year for EcoSport was in July, when prices were raised for all variants by up to Rs 13.5k. Talking about the latest price hike of Rs 1.5k, the exact reason for the increased pricing has not been specified. It is most likely a periodic revision of prices based on input cost dynamics and the on-going pandemic situation.

Ford EcoSport Oct 2020 Price Rs Lakhs, ex-sh Price Rs Lakhs, ex-sh Variants Petrol Diesel Ambiente 8.19 8.69 Trend 8.99 9.49 Titanium 9.78 10.01 Titanium AT 10.68 NA Thunder 10.68 11.18 Titanium+ 10.68 11.18 S 11.23 11.73 Titanium AT 11.58 NA

Earlier this year in August, Ford had also increased prices of Endeavour BS6. Titanium 4×2 AT had become costlier by Rs 44k whereas Titanium Plus 4×2 AT and Titanium Plus 4×4 AT had undergone price hike of Rs 1.20 lakh each.

Ford EcoSport engine options

Ford EcoSport petrol variants are powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor that is capable of delivering max power of 122 ps and peak torque of 149 Nm. In comparison, the 1.5 litre diesel motor makes 100 ps / 215 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Automatic option is available only with EcoSport petrol variants. The 6-speed automatic gearbox is offered with Titanium and Titanium Plus trims.

Ford EcoSport is among the first products that were launched in the compact SUV segment in the country. EcoSport had received good response at the time of its launch and even now it registers consistent sales of around 3k units per month. However, rivals like Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon are currently ahead of EcoSport in terms of sales.

This space is expected to get even more crowded in the coming months with the launch of new products such as Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. EcoSport will also face competition from recently launched Toyota Urban Cruiser.