Ford EcoSport SE And Top Variant Spied Together – With Or Without Spare Wheel

Ford EcoSport was the first vehicle of the sub-4 metre crossover space to be offered in India when it was launched back in 2013

Ford will soon launch a new mid-spec variant of its subcompact SUV offering EcoSport in India. Called SE, this new trim will be positioned between Titanium and Sports trim of the crossover and will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains.

The most notable highlight of the UV is the absence of a tailgate-mounted spare wheel which has been a distinct highlight for EcoSport ever since its inception. In the international market, EcoSport is sold without tailgate mounted spare wheel. Hat tip to Youtube Channel Cruiser Control for sharing the spy shots.

Differences in Design

2021 EcoSport SE has been spotted in Indian dealerships on a couple of instances. Now it has been spied along with a top spec EcoSport variant during new TVC shoot. EcoSport SE comes with a registration plate placed at the centre of the tailgate which remains a side-hinged unit like the standard India-spec model.

Above the registration plate, it gets a thick chrome bar which gives EcoSport a fresh appeal. It also receives a slightly revised rear bumper with the addition of a faux silver skid plate. Other notable design elements from EcoSport SE are roof rails finished in chrome, a shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs and roof spoiler.

This model also receives projector headlamps, LED DRLs and 7-spoke alloy wheels wrapped around by tubeless tyres. The different rear-end design means this derivative of EcoSport will not come with a spare wheel altogether.

MoRTH Ruling

This change is in sync with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) amendment from July last year which said that passenger vehicles falling under the M1 category are not required to be sold with a spare wheel subject to certain conditions (like having a TPMS), etc. All passenger cars with a seating capacity of up to nine occupants, including the driver and not weighing more than 3.5 tonnes fall under the M1 category of vehicles.

Ford EcoSport is offered with a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a puncture repair kit and tubeless tyres. Hence, it fulfills all criteria to fall under this category. The new SE variant will not get spare wheel option.

This variant of EcoSport is offered with the same sets of powertrain options- a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. The petrol mill churns out 121 bhp and 149 Nm of peak torque whereas the oil burner generates 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque. Both units are linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with an option of a 6-speed automatic on the top-spec petrol variant.