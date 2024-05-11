Ford EcoSport To Make A Comeback In Europe – Duster Rival

In Ford’s European lineup, the new EcoSport will be positioned below the Puma SUV Crossover

As part of its revised strategy, Ford is working to relaunch the EcoSport in multiple global markets including Europe. In India too, Ford has filed a new design patent that appears to be the new-gen EcoSport. While there is no official confirmation, launch in Europe is expected in 2025.

New Ford EcoSport – Powertrain options

In line with industry trends, the new Ford EcoSport will transition to hybrid petrol engines as well as fully electric formats. While Ford has not provided exact details, it has talked about manufacturing a “new multi-energy model” in Europe.

In the European market, new-gen EcoSport will step in to fill the gap created by discontinuation of models like Ford Fiesta and Focus. The earlier EcoSport was manufactured at the Craiova factory in Romania. New-gen EcoSport is likely to be produced at Ford’s Valencia plant in Spain.

Ford to target high volumes with new EcoSport

Just like in India, Ford EcoSport was one of the popular entry-level SUV options in Europe. The previous model used to generate sales of around 50,000 units per annum in Europe. It was positioned below the Puma that continues to register strong sales across European markets.

New-gen Ford EcoSport will also be positioned as a mass market product. It is expected to be affordably priced to target a larger segment of users. With hybrid and electric powertrains, the new EcoSport can further expand its reach.

In the European market, the new EcoSport will primarily rival the Renault Duster. The latter is one of the popular options in Europe, with around 2.2 million units sold since the first-gen model was launched in 2010. Sales are expected to be even better with the new, 3rd-gen Dacia Duster.

Across other markets such as India, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand and South American region, the 3rd-gen Duster will be sold under the Renault brand. With the 3rd-gen Duster getting a comprehensive range of visual and functional updates, the new Ford EcoSport will have a challenging task at hand right from the start.

New Ford EcoSport India launch?

When it was available in India, Ford EcoSport had enjoyed a strong fan following. The SUV was preferred for its versatility, build quality and robust performance. EcoSport is credited with popularizing the sub-4-meter SUV segment in India. However, EcoSport sales had started to dwindle towards the end.

Newer models such as Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet had started offering a much better overall package. As of now, Ford has no plans to launch the new EcoSport in India, or in Brazil. New Gen EcoSport will mainly focus on the European market.

Source