Ford EcoSport Spied Testing In Chennai – New Turbo Petrol Engine?

Two test mules of Ford EcoSport were recently spotted on test in Chennai

Over the last decade, the Ford EcoSport has aged considerably. The model has been on sale for almost 9 years and has been due for a generation upgrade since long. Ford however has been trying to compensate Indian buyers with regular updates on the model.

Latest EcoSport Spy Shots

Recently, 2 test mules of Ford EcoSport were spotted testing near Chennai. Interestingly, both the test mules didn’t have any camouflage. One of the test mule was of the S trim and the other was of the Trend trim.

Such kind of test-mules are usually spotted when some new powertrain component is being tested and there is no other major change being planned by the OEM. Speculation suggests that Ford is testing an all new downsized turbo petrol motor which it intends to bring on select variants of the EcoSport.

Current Powertrain

As of now, the EcoSport is sold along with 2 engine options, a 1.5 litre petrol and a 1.5 litre turbo diesel. The petrol motor can dish out 122 PS and a max torque of 149 Nm while the diesel engine can churn our 100 PS and 215 Nm of peak torque. Ford offers 2 transmission choices, a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

If we look at the current competitors of EcoSport, most sub 4 metre compact SUVs have a 1 litre turbo petrol option on offer. And post implementation of BS 6 emission norms, OEMs have further tried to pivot strongly on petrol, leading to increased activity in the segment.

Ford was the first one to get turbo petrol engine in the form of 1 liter 3 cylinder EcoBoost. But that engine was recently discontinued ahead of BS6 update. It is likely that Ford is planning to bring back the EcoSport with turbo in India.

Rumours are also rife that EcoSport will be getting Mahindra XUV300’s turbo petrol engine. Launch timeline expected is sometime later this year. No official update on the same is available.

Competition

The EcoSport is clearly under considerable pressure, thanks to the ever increasing number of competitors in its segment. While the segment leaders like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza have been eating into EcoSport’s sales since long, newer competitors like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger will further try and make it harder for Ford to post growth in its market share in its segment. Current prices of the EcoSport start at INR 7.99 lakhs and goes up to INR 11.49 lakhs (Ex-showroom prices).