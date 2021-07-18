Ford Endeavour Base Variant Discontinued – New Entry Price Rs 33.8 L

Ford Endeavour rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Isuzu MUX

Ford has discontinued the base Titanium trim from Endeavour’s lineup which was only available in a 4×2 variant. The premium seven-seater SUV is now offered at a starting price of Rs 33.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Titanium+ 4×2 variant which is Rs 3.81 lakh dearer than the previous base model.

Endeavour Lineup Revised

With the revision, Endeavour is now offered with just two trim- Titanium+ and Sport with a total of three variants, out of which only one is available with a 2WD. The top two variants are priced at Rs 35.60 lakh and Rs 36.25 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Endeavour’s starting price is now more than its immediate rivals such as Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MUX and MG Gloster.

This also means that the flagship SUV from Ford now comes with a fully-loaded trim with all the bells and whistles attached. The top-end Sport trim is an extension of Titanium+ trim which comes with certain visual enhancements on its exterior in the form of an all-black paint scheme.

Features on offer

Top-spec trims of Endeavour are offered with features such as ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, hands-free powered tailgate, 8-way electronically adjustable passenger seat, one-touch up/down power windows and power-folding third-row seat. These features went missing on the base Titanium trim.

Additionally, the base variant missed out on safety features such as front parking sensors, electronic IRVM, driver knee airbag and semi-auto parallel park assist. While the price premium was justified, the Titanium trim offered a more affordable entry point into the Endeavour lineup for SUV lovers.

Other notable features offered in top-spec Endeavour include an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bi-LED headlamps and connected car tech through Ford Pass App. In terms of safety, it offers seven airbags, rear parking camera, hill descent control, hill launch assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

Engine Specs & New-Gen Model

The three-row SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo diesel engine which pushes out 168 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 10-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case is also offered as an option.

The American brand is currently working on developing a new generation model of Endeavour. The new-gen Endeavour (or Everest) is being developed as the company’s technical research centre in Melbourne, Australia where test mules of the upcoming SUV have been spotted. The new-gen Endeavour will be offered with two engine options- 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine and a 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel engine.